Diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Superior published names late Tuesday of almost two dozen clergy that it says have had credible claims of sexually abusing minors made against them.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Superior published names late Tuesday of almost two dozen clergy that it says have had credible claims of sexually abusing minors made against them.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that many of the allegations date back 30 years or more.
The diocese said the list stems from three separate reviews of clergy files. It includes priests and other faith leaders who have served with the diocese, including credible allegations at other dioceses outside Wisconsin.
“I wish we could go back in time and undo all of the hurt and pain, the sins of the past. But we cannot,” Bishop James P. Powers said in a letter to parishioners. “What we can do is learn from the past and do everything in our power to never repeat the abuse. I firmly believe that the Diocese of Superior is clearly on the right path in protecting our children.”
In the letter, Powers said the diocese has established a Diocesan Safe Environment Office and adopted policies and charters to protect children and young people over the past 35 years. He said more than 15,000 adults have received background checks and been trained to recognize abuse and report it to law enforcement.
The Superior diocese is the latest to publish names of alleged abusers. Last year, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul launched a statewide independent review of reported abuse by clergy and leaders of faith organizations. In April of this year, Kaul said officials had received 204 reports that led to criminal charges in one case.
Justice Department sues corn mill over multiple violationsMADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Monday against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago.
Kaul filed the action against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The lawsuit alleges the state Department of Natural Resources discovered 30 violations at the company’s Cambria corn mill during 2019 inspections, including emissions violations, recordkeeping violations and reporting violations. The lawsuit seeks up to $25,000 for each violation.
A grain dust explosion at the mill in 2017 killed five employees. A federal grand jury indicted the company this past May in connection with the explosion on charges that managers violated safety standards and concealed unsafe conditions from regulators. That case is still pending.
Boy dies in apparent hunting accident in western WisconsinSENECA, Wis. — An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s deer hunt.
The boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
The boy died at a hospital, WLUK-TV reported. He and the man were part of the same hunting party, authorities said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.