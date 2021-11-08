Officer involved in fatal shooting faced firing in 2016
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who fatally shot a 61-year-old man inside a Chicago apartment last month faced termination five years earlier related to a drunken off-duty encounter with authorities.
The Civilian Office Police Accountability recently released videos of the Oct. 4 shooting where Michael Craig was desperate for police help, alleging he was being attacked with a knife. The responding officer fired shots, striking Craig. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer, who hasn’t been named, was placed on administrative duty.
Attorneys for Craig’s family say a 2016 incident showed the officer’s “erratic” behavior. The officer was arrested in March 2016 after officers were called for a “domestic incident” and found the officer intoxicated and arguing with a woman. An assault charge was dropped. Court records also showed the officer faced disorderly conduct in 1999 and was arrested in 2010 for disorderly conduct, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Former Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson moved to fire the officer after the 2016 incident. But the Police Board reinstated him saying he’d entered treatment for alcohol abuse and been cleared for duty.
2 officers shot at hotel; suspect arrested
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A shooter wounded two officers as they investigated a report of shots fired inside a Wisconsin hotel, police said.
The officers responded Saturday night to the Radisson Hotel, Wauwatosa police said in a news release.
Witnesses and guests told the officers that gunshots had come from the 2nd floor, police said. The officers were shot when they went to investigate. Both sustained injuries not considered to be life threatening.
The suspect was arrested but was not immediately identified. Additional officers performed a sweep of the hotel and no other injuries were reported, police said.
Active-duty, veterans get free museum admission
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Military veterans will be admitted free to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Veterans Day.
Featured that day will be a performance by a military band, the Airlifter Brass. Outside the museum in downtown Springfield, there will be a memorial flame burning.
Veterans and active-duty personnel who want to be admitted free on Nov. 11 should bring a form of military ID.
Secretary of State unveils new web address
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has changed its web address to protect against fraud.
Secretary of State Jesse White announced last week that the new address is ILSOS.gov.
The office also redesigned the site with popular features remaining prominently displayed.
A “.gov” identification designates an official government website exclusive to public entities at the federal, state and local levels, a news release from White said.
The former address was cyberdriveillinois.com. Typing that address into a browser will direct the user to the correct site under the new address.