Man charged in Michigan student’s death held without bail
CHICAGO — A Michigan State University student home on break in Chicago was fatally shot by her boyfriend as he played with a gun in an apartment on the city’s South Side, prosecutors said Monday.
A judge ordered Lafayette Hodges, 18, held without bail. He faced a felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Lyniah Bell, who was shot in the head Friday.
“This is a tragedy that could have been avoided,” Judge Arthur Wesley Willis said, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Hodges turned himself into authorities over the weekend. A court-appointed attorney asked for Hodges to be released on electronic monitoring, which the judge declined.
Police had said the shooting was believed to have been related to a domestic situation.
Family members said attending MSU was Bell’s dream and she was planning to major in business and journalism.
The freshman had graduated from North Lawndale College Prep in Chicago where she participated in a theater club and was a National Honors Society member.
“We just can’t say enough good about the positive impact she had on the school community,” said Garland Thomas-McDavid, the Chicago charter school’s president. “She will be missed dearly, and our hearts grieve alongside her mother and family.”
Another employee accused of theft from Nordstrom center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Another Nordstrom employee has been accused of stealing from the company fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids.
Linn County court records say Abraham Tarley is charged with theft. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press. Tarley’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.
The Gazette reported that Tarley, 18, tried to sell some of the $7,000 worth of items on Facebook. He admitted to the thefts and returned some of the goods, investigators say in a criminal complaint.
Tarley was at least the fourth Nordstrom employee charged in a little more than a year with thefts from the center.
Details released on fatal deputy-involved crash
TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Investigators are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Manitowoc County that involved a sheriff’s deputy.
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Roehl was trying to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on county Highway 310 in Two Rivers on Dec. 22, according to officials.
Authorities said the speeding vehicle was driven by Forest Springstube. His vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
WLUK-TV reports there were no passengers in his vehicle.
Law enforcement provided medical aid to Springstube but he died as a result of neck and internal injuries sustained in the crash.
Deputy Roehl has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.