Jury convicts Milwaukee man of hate crime in acid attack
MILWAUKEE — A jury has convicted a White Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack in 2019.
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.
The jury rejected Blackwell’s argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee. He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.
Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Villalaz that he had parked his truck illegally in a bus stop zone outside a restaurant, prosecutors said. The two could be seen on surveillance video, but not heard, and Blackwell could be seen retrieving an aluminum bottle from his satchel.
Villalaz moved his truck to another parking spot and headed back toward the restaurant. The two argued again and Blackwell splashed the contents of the bottle, which was acidic drain cleaner, in Villalaz’s face.
Blackwell said he carried the drain cleaner for self-defense at night because he’s disabled, and had been attacked on the streets before. He said he was scared when Villalaz got so angry, and splashed the liquid just as Villalaz made a fist and appeared to be about to strike him.
Villalaz, 43, is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru. He testified he was angry at Blackwell for telling him he “invaded” his country and should “go back,” but didn’t want to hurt anyone.
UW-Milwaukee to honor
actor Willem Dafoe
MILWAUKEE — Actor Willem Dafoe is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next month.
University officials announced Friday that Dafoe will receive the doctorate of arts on May 22. He’s slated to speak at the school’s two graduation ceremonies that day. He’ll receive the degree during the second ceremony of the day.
Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.”
Dafoe said in a statement issued by UW-Milwaukee that his time at the university was “a very formative and positive experience.”
Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films, including “Platoon” and the Spider-Man franchise.
3rd person dies as result of highway crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A third person has died of injuries suffered in a highway crash last weekend in Sheboygan County, sheriff’s officials said Friday.
George Francis Seibel, of Saint Cloud, died of injuries sustained when two vehicles collided Saturday on Highway 57 in the Town of Rhine.
Two people, Betty Mae Seibel, of Saint Cloud, and 86-year-old Dorothy Friede, of Adell, died earlier when a northbound vehicle veered over the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head on.
Jury finds 86-year-old guilty of 1975 murder
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — A jury in Door County on Friday found an 86-year-old man guilty of killing his wife and disposing of her body more than four decades ago.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder and disinterment of the dead against Richard Pierce, who has maintained his innocence.
Carol Jean Pierce has not been seen since Sept. 5, 1975 and her remains have never been found. Investigators say Richard Pierce moved to Cheboygan, Mich., shortly after his wife disappeared.
In September of 2018, the Wisconsin Cold Case Review Team looked at the case and concluded there was enough evidence to show Richard Pierce was set to gain from his wife’s disappearance.
Her remains were never located. However, a cadaver dog handler testified at trial that the dog had six hits for human remains in Pierce’s house.
The prosecution argued that Pierce would benefit from his wife’s death, getting her property, including a home and truck. Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 5.