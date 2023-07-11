Abortion Iowa

FILE - Abortion-rights protesters cheer at a rally, June 24, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa’s Legislature convenes Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in a special session focused exclusively on abortion restrictions, where Republican lawmakers will work to push through a new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Legislature convenes Tuesday in a special session focused exclusively on abortion restrictions, where Republican lawmakers will work to push through a new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The day will be a marathon of committee hearings and floor debates in both chambers, with votes likely to extend late into the night. Demonstrators for and against the bill are expected to rally at the capitol building throughout the day.

