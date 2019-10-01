News in your town

CPR from journalist saves man in Cubs' dugout

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Iowa to pay nearly $500,000 more in Branstad case fees

Iowa, Illinois news in brief

Billions at stake as Wisconsin discusses legalizing marijuana

Terrorism charge against SUV driver in suburban Chicago mall

Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Police ID man struck while sitting in Des Moines street

Second man dies from Wisconsin home explosion

Wisconsin lawmaker calls on governor to move congressional special election

Police: Man in Des Moines street fatally hit by vehicle

State's only CWD detection lab ramps up as deer season looms

Wisconsin's only CWD detection lab ramps up as deer season looms

Standing by Ellie: Wisconsin man's loyalty to dog defies rare illness

Iowa county's HR consultant arrested by deputy after meeting

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Man suspected in Iowa fatal hit-and-run arrested in Chicago

Man accidentally shot another while watching Packers

Chicago teachers authorize their leaders to call a strike

Iowa News in Brief

Northern Iowa family creates butterfly habitat

Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin weighs felony for actions against pipelines

Wisconsin news in brief

Iowa to re-examine band member claims of abuse by rival fans

Wisconsin weighs felony for actions against pipelines

Des Moines to pay $90,000 to settle lawsuit over death of man hit by fleeing driver

Speed limit being trimmed to raise safety at Hula Hoop Tree in Jones County

Audio of 911 calls made as SUV barreled through suburban Chicago mall is released

Iowa/Ill/Wis News in Brief

Jilted and lauded, Carson King continues fundraiser

Army veteran Church joins GOP race for Duffy's US House seat

Jilted and lauded, Carson King continues fundraiser

Iowa woman convicted of killing husband

Iowa sheriff says deputy was bullied for taking family leave

Fire leaves Dubuque home uninhabitable; no injuries reported

Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

FBI raids Illinois state senator's Capitol, district offices

Lawyer sues Gov. Reynolds over new judicial nominating law

AG's office clears Burlington officers in fatal shooting

Conservatives decry Wisconsin school district's gender identity policy

4 injured in building explosion in Wisconsin

Wisconsin woman hid mom's corpse, collected income

Iowa/Ill/Wis News in Brief