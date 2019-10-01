Iowa House Speaker Upmeyer to resign, not seek re-election
DES MOINES — Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says she will not seek re-election next year and plans to resign as speaker before lawmakers return in January.
Republican lawmakers in 2015 chose Upmeyer to be the first woman in Iowa to hold the job as speaker of the House, the presiding officer over the legislative chamber.
The GOP lawmaker of 17 years said Monday she wants to step away from the Legislature to spend more time with her family.
Upmeyer, a nurse practitioner from Clear Lake, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002. She became the first woman in Iowa to be elected House majority leader in 2010.
A date hasn’t been set for a House leadership election.
Upmeyer’s father, Del Stromer, served as House speaker in the 1980s.
Chicago mayor moves to eradicate overdue library fees
CHICAGO — Chicago is about to become the largest U.S. city to eliminate overdue fees for library items in an effort to remove barriers that deter youth and low-income patrons.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that the Chicago Public Library will also erase any outstanding overdue fees. The city’s current library system blocks card holders when they owe a fine of $10 or more.
The new system begins today.
Library officials said one in every three library card holders in the library’s South District is banned from withdrawing items. Only one of every six library card users in the North District is also locked out.
One in five of those blocked cards belongs to a child under the age of 14.
Detroit and Phoenix announced similar plans this month.
1 man dead after home invasion on Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man died after he entered another man’s home and a shootout ensued.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee’s north side. Police said they suspect the 18-year-old was trying to rob the other man’s house.
The deceased’s name has not been released. The home’s resident was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.