UnityPoint Health announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One of Iowa’s largest health care providers has announced it will require its more than 33,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, making it among the latest health systems across the country to require the vaccine.
The West Des Moines-based system, which has a network of hospitals, clinics and home care services in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, announced the vaccine requirement on Thursday.
“After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible,” UnityPoint CEO and President Clay Holderman said in a written statement.
The requirement applies to all employees, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care. UnityPoint employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. Those who refuse must resign or be fired.
Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, and pregnant employees — while strongly encouraged to get vaccinated — can request a temporary deferral.
“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in terms of preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Dr. Dave Williams, UnityPoint’s chief clinical officer, said. “The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall.”
Joliet man drowns in Lake County after going to girl’s aidANTIOCH, Ill. — A man drowned in Lake County after going to help a daughter of his girlfriend who was struggling in the water, authorities said.
The 43-year-old Joliet man was submerged in Fox Lake for about 15 minutes Friday afternoon before he was located and a passing boater took him to a marina in Antioch, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, where he later died, the office said.
The victim, his girlfriend, and her daughters had rented a boat and anchored it while the girls were swimming in the water. One of the girls started having trouble swimming, and the victim jumped into the water to help her, the sheriff’s office said. He went under the water and did not resurface.
Oshkosh woman arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plotOSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh Police Department officials said Wednesday they have arrested a 39-year-old woman in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Police said the woman was taken into custody Tuesday night during a traffic stop in Oshkosh. The woman, who is from Oshkosh, was arrested without incident.
The targeted victim was not injured, police said.
The woman is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide. No further information has been released.
Father who left children alone charged in shooting deathMILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man whose two young children were left unsupervised near a gun was charged Wednesday in the inadvertent shooting death of his son.
Giovanni R. Smith, 26, faces a felony count of neglecting a child resulting in death for the incident that killed his 2-year-old boy.
The complaint says Smith’s 4-year-old child told authorities the two siblings were in the bedroom watching cartoons when he took the defendant’s gun off a speaker and shot his brother.
Smith then took the gun and placed it on top of a kitchen cabinet, according to court documents.
Oconto Falls officer stable after shooting; suspect heldOCONTO FALLS, Wis. — An Oconto Falls police officer was in stable condition Friday after she was shot while responding to a call to an apartment building in the northeastern Wisconsin town, authorities said.
Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban said a 29-year-old Oconto Falls woman was arrested in the shooting at about 10:30 a.m. and was being held on suspicion of attempted homicide.
Skarban did not say what authorities believe prompted the shooting. He said the officer was responding to “suspicious activity or a possible kidnapping.” He called it an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.
Skarban said the officer’s injuries were initially thought to be “very significant,” but said she was resting comfortably in a Green Bay hospital. City Police Chief Brad Olson said the officer has about two years’ experience on the city force, with prior experience elsewhere.
Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke told the Green Bay Press Gazette that the officer “continued to try to apprehend the suspect, even though she was wounded.”
Oconto Falls is a town of about 3,000 about 30 miles north of Green Bay.
Cedar Rapids official part of trial for COVID booster shotCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An eastern Iowa official is participating in a trial for a COVID-19 booster shot and it’s the second time she’s been part of one.
Cedar Rapids City Council Member Ashley Vanorny traveled Friday to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the trial for a booster shot manufactured by Pfizer, KGAN-TV reports. The trial is expected to last a year.
Vanorny received the first of two Pfizer shots in August 2020. At the time, she didn’t know whether she received the vaccine or a placebo. She also didn’t know whether her shot Friday was a placebo.
Vanorny said she was recruited for the trials because the researchers were looking for a woman who wasn’t pregnant.
“I believe in the science,” she said.
Iowa man sentenced to prison over ‘Wild West’ shootoutCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A 47-year-old Waterloo man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison over a shootout in the parking lot of a liquor store that the judge called “not unlike the Wild West.”
U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams in Cedar Rapids imposed the sentence last week on Charles Antony Ware for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Ware pleaded guilty to the charge in March.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Williams also described Ware’s criminal history as “fairly nonstop,” with 30 convictions, six convictions for violent assaults on women and violent misconduct during past prison terms.
The shootout in the Waterloo liquor store’s parking lot was in September 2020. Police said Ware and 34-year-old Demitrius Shambray Cannon, also from Waterloo, argued and then exchanged gunfire.
Court records say that Cannon was struck in the ankle and stay bullets took out nearby windows.
Ware drove off, and Cannon was found crawling in the street. Court records accuse him of tossing a pistol as a police officer approached.
Cannon also was barred from handling guns because of a previous felony conviction, and he pleaded guilty in April to an illegal gun possession charge. His sentencing is set for September.