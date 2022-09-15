A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced Tuesday in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family.
Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, of Des Moines. Both charges were punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Polk County District judge David M. Porter on Tuesday deferred those prison sentences, meaning that if Lewis violates any portion of her probation, she could be sent to prison to serve that 20-year term.
As for being required to pay the estate of her rapist, “this court is presented with no other option,” Porter said, noting the restitution is mandatory under Iowa law that has been upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court.
Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked. But prosecutors have argued that Brooks was asleep at the time he was stabbed and not an immediate danger to Lewis.
Iowa is not among the dozens of states that have a so-called safe harbor law that gives trafficking victims at least some level of criminal immunity.
Police kill suspect after gunfire hits squad car
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say officers fatally shot a man after their squad car was struck by gunfire.
Officials are searching for two other suspects who fled from the scene of the shooting Tuesday night on the city’s north side, police said.
Three tactical officers responded to gunshots detected by Shotspotter technology about 9 p.m. and as they arrived, gunshots struck the officers’ car and narrowly missed them, according to police.
Officials said the officers fired their weapons in return and their gunfire struck one suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, several times. Officers attempted life saving measures and the suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. No one else was hit by gunfire. The two other suspects fled on foot and were still on the run Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.