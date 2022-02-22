Cedar Rapids apartment fire seriously injures 2
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators in Cedar Rapids are working to determine what sparked a fire at an apartment tower that left two people with serious injuries and seven others who were taken to hospitals for observation.
Fire officials reported that the fire broke out early Sunday morning in an apartment on the ninth floor of the Geneva Tower and spread to higher floors, pushed along by high winds.
Several apartments in the floors below the fire also suffered water damage as fire crews doused the flames.
Firefighters and police worked to evacuate the tower from the seventh floor up.
The 12-floor tower provides income-based housing mainly to the elderly and adults with disabilities.
Neighbors reported hearing explosions, WBBM-TV reported.
“It’s hard to see everything you worked for go up in flames, but I’m just glad my staff and everyone is okay,” Twisted Hippo owner Marilee Rutherford told the television station.
“We have CO2 nitrogen tanks, just as a regular part of our business and I’m certain that’s what the explosions were,” Rutherford added.
An adjacent business, the Ultimate Ninja gym, also was damaged by the fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Man charged after child shoots another child
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa man has been charged with child endangerment in a case that saw one young child shoot another inside an Iowa City apartment last year.
Christopher Horras, 36, has been charged with two counts, one of misdemeanor child endangerment and one felony child endangerment charge, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported. He’s also charged with a count of making a firearm available to a minor. He faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted of all the counts.
Police say in charging documents that Horra left a loaded gun in his bedroom on Nov. 7 and left two children unattended while he went to another area of the house. The children found the gun, and one accidentally shot the other, police said.Accessible court records don’t give the ages of the children or Horras’ relationship to them.
Man gets 22-year sentence for role in robbery crew
CHICAGO — A 44-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for his role with a violent robbery crew that conducted takeover-style heists at suburban cell phone stores.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Aaron Clark pleaded guilty last year to federal conspiracy, robbery and firearm charges for the 2017 robberies in Peotone and Calumet City.
Authorities said Clark brandished a gun and threatened to shoot store employees as the crew robbed stores. They say the robbers bound employees’ hands and feet with duct tape or rope, then stole cash and electronic devices and fled the stores. During the Peotone robbery, Clark kicked an employee in the face and knocked another employee off a stool.
“No one should have to experience the physical pain and psychological terror defendant imposed upon the employees at these stores who were simply doing their jobs,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum.
U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang sentenced Clark on Wednesday at a hearing in federal court in Chicago. Another member of the robbery crew was convicted in Cook County Circuit Court and sentenced to 14 years in state prison, prosecutors said.