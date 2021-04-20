Toddler hurt in Chicago road rage shooting now improving
CHICAGO — A toddler shot during a road rage incident on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive is breathing on his own and has been moved out of intensive care, a doctor said Monday.
Kayden Swann, now 22 months old, has made “remarkable progress,” said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti of Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. He said he is optimistic about Kayden’s recovery and that he could leave the hospital “very soon.”
“This is very good news both for Kayden and his family and also for us as we continue to wrestle with persistent incidents of gun violence in our city,” Malakooti said.
Kayden was riding in a car driven by his grandfather when the shooting occurred near Grant Park on April 6. Police have said one driver would not let another enter a lane of traffic, and someone in another vehicle shot at Swann’s grandfather’s vehicle. Kayden was shot in the temple, and the vehicle crashed.
A woman jumped out of the car with the child and someone drove them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before the boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
The person who shot Kayden has not been arrested.
Chicago has seen an increase in shootings so far this year compared with 2020, which was the deadliest year in all but one year in the previous two decades. More than 700 people were shot in the city during the first three months of this year, more than 200 more than in the same period in 2020, according to police data.
Among the most recent victims is a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot Sunday while in a car with her father in a McDonald’s parking lot on Chicago’s West Side.
Shot fired toward Chicago bus driver; passenger arrestedCHICAGO — A man has been arrested after a shot was fired in the direction of a city bus driver in Chicago.
The driver of the Chicago Transit Authority bus was not wounded during the 11:30 p.m. Sunday shooting by a passenger on the city’s South Side, police said.
The passenger was caught by police and arrested after leaving the bus. No charges had been filed as of Monday morning.
Police: 7-year-old killed outside McDonald’s
CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday at a McDonald’s in Chicago.
Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot, Chicago police said.
A McDonald’s employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a gray car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams’ car.
The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.
No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet child.” She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.
Jaslyn’s grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.