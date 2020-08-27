Gov. Reynolds denies commutation for grandmother serving life
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected a request to commute the life sentence of a 74-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for her role in a 1979 murder-for-hire plot.
Judy White has served 41 years in prison since her conviction in 1979 of conspiring to murder 39-year-old Ady Jensen at his parents’ home in West Branch.
Authorities said the plot also involved White’s husband, Robert Kern, an insurance agent who sold a life insurance policy on Jensen to the victim’s wife, Jeanne Jensen. The plot involved a hitman to kill Ady Jensen so that Jeanne Jensen could collect $50,000 in life insurance and split it with her co-conspirators.
Reynolds told White in a letter last week that while White’s rehabilitation in prison was laudable, it did not make her eligible for parole “given the serious and violent nature of Mr. Jensen’s death.”
White presented 60 letters of support for her commutation and had argued that she had been promised a shorter sentence under a 1982 plea deal. She has already served more time than anyone else involved in the plot, she said.
Kern also was convicted and sentenced to life, but died in 2016. Jeanne Jensen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 10 years. The accused hit man, Andrew Oglevie, was acquitted in 1983.
Man arrested after vehicle drove through protesters in Iowa
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man who said racial injustice protesters “needed an attitude adjustment” has been charged with intentionally driving his vehicle through a crowd of demonstrators, authorities said.
Michael Stepanek, 45, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, both felonies, Iowa City police said.
Prosecutors allege Stepanek drove his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a protest against racial injustice Friday.
No one was seriously hurt and police did not initially receive a report about the incident but it gained attention when a video was posted to social media on Saturday.
A person who was struck later came forward to give a statement, leading to Stepanek’s arrest, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, Stepanek’s vehicle was one of several stopped by the protest at a city intersection. He turned around and drove around the block before shutting off his car lights and speeding toward the crowd, KCRG reported.
Officers did not see the protesters being struck but observed Stepanek speeding away from the scene.
Stepanek told officers the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment,” according to the criminal complaint.
Stepanek is being held at the Johnson County Jail.
Man sentenced for false tax returnsDES MOINES — A north-central Iowa man has been sentenced to federal prison for filing false tax returns, federal prosecutors for Iowa said.
David Miller, 52, of Gilmore City, was sentenced Monday to one year and a day in prison, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.
Investigators said Miller ran a tax return preparing business and prepared fraudulent returns for his and his clients’ benefit.He pleaded guilty in February to receiving stolen government money or property. During his plea hearing, Miller admitted to preparing the fraudulent returns. As part of his plea, Miller agreed to pay $109,837 in restitution to victims and $16,114 to the IRS, prosecutors said.