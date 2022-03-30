Lawmakers propose bail study after parade deaths
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald and Sen. Ron Johnson introduced a bill Monday that would require the U.S. Department of Justice to study how courts across the country impose bail and release conditions on suspects charged with violent offenses.
The Wisconsin Republicans said the measure is needed after Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha in November, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Brooks had been released from jail in Milwaukee two days earlier after posting $1,000 bail for allegedly trying to run over his ex-girlfriend.
Fitzgerald and Johnson said the bill would bring transparency to the bail system and help people understand how often violent offenders are released. The rest of Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation has signed onto the bill as co-sponsors.
Meskwaki settlement woman killed by pack of dogs
TAMA, Iowa — A woman who lived in the Meskwaki settlement in east-central Iowa has been fatally mauled by a pack of dogs, tribal police said.
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department said in a Facebook post that the mauling happened Monday afternoon, describing the incident as a “vicious attack” by a large pack of dogs that killed a young woman in the area of Springs Road.
Police said all of the dogs were later identified and killed.
Police said they would not release the woman’s name or other details until a later date, citing “the sensitivity of the situation.”
The unincorporated settlement of Meskwaki is about 3 miles northwest of Tama and about 50 miles west of Cedar Rapids.
Man pleads no contest in Wausau killing
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s father in Wausau in 2018 has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide.
In exchange for Monday’s plea, two disorderly conduct charges against Lee Franck were to be dismissed and read during sentencing in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors say the 60-year-old Franck got in an argument with Lyle Leith days before his death. Court documents say the 77-year-old victim tried to intervene in a fight between Franck and his daughter. Investigators say Leith’s body was found in his garage in Wausau on Feb. 20, 2018. Officials say his death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. Police say they found a metal pipe burned in a fire pit on Franck’s property.Leith’s daughter told police she last saw her father alive on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m., when he left her home. She told officers that her father always came to her house at 8 a.m. and stayed until 7:30 p.m. to help her care for a sick relative, WSAW-TV reported.
Leith’s daughter first became concerned about her father’s safety after he didn’t show up at her home the morning of Feb. 20. That’s when she went to his home and found his body.
When police showed up at Franck’s home to arrest him, he refused to come out of the house. It was only after hours of negotiations, gas and non-lethal rounds of ammunition that Franck finally gave up. Sentencing is scheduled for April 8.