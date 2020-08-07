Evers gives UW System federal aid money
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday divvied out about $32 million in federal aid to University of Wisconsin System schools to cover coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment when students return to campuses next month.
The money will come from the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed in May. UW-Madison will receive about $8 million.
The other 12 regional campuses will get $24 million.
The money will enable the schools to buy hundreds of thousands of tests for students who are symptomatic or come into contact with symptomatic students and as well as students in dorms, Evers’ office and UW System officials said. System faculty have complained about regents’ decision to reopen campuses to in-person instruction, saying the move will spread the virus.
Arrest made in Oshkosh fatal shooting
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police have made an arrest in a shooting this week that left one person dead and two others wounded.
Officers responded to a south side residence Tuesday about 8:30 p.m. where they found a 59-year-old man was dead and a 57-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were wounded.
A 39-year-old man was arrested in Green County several hours later.
WLUK-TV reported that all three victims knew the suspect.
An autopsy for the man who died was done Thursday by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner.
Man dies after being hit by boat anchor
CAMDENTON, Mo. — An Illinois man has died after being hit by a boat anchor on Lake of the Ozarks, authorities said.
Craig Gathmann, 55, of Manito, Ill., was operating a boat Wednesday afternoon with the anchor still in the water, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Once the anchor released, the tension in the rope caused it to catapult out of the water, hitting Gathmann, investigators said.
Gathmann was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Patrol records show the incident was the second boating death on the lake this year.
8-year-old boy shot twice in Chicago
CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was one of four people shot Wednesday night as they stood on a sidewalk on the West Side, authorities said.
The shots were fired from a black SUV shortly after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Karlov Avenue in Lawndale, police said.
The boy was in fair condition at a hospital after being shot at least once in each leg, according to a statement from police.
A 26-year-old man was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his left arm, another 26-year-old man was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, and a 36-year-old man was in fair condition also with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. No arrests have been made.