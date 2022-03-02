Superintendent charged in alleged student strip searches
A Wisconsin school superintendent who allegedly confined six students in a school bathroom and forced them to strip to their underwear to search for e-cigarettes has been charged with false imprisonment.
Suring Superintendent Kelly Casper, 51, was arrested Monday for the Jan. 18 searches, according to online jail records.
The six girls, all between 15 and 17, told detectives a similar story: Casper told them to get undressed in the Suring High School bathroom, then checked their legs, bottoms and bras. Two of the girls were allowed to keep their leggings on because they said they weren’t wearing underwear, according to the criminal complaint.
The school nurse, who started at her job that day and helped in the search, said Casper told each student that they were “better than this” and “making bad choices” and that she “really cared about them.”
Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. initially declined to press charges, saying that the incident did not constitute strip searches by law, but then changed his mind.
“Upon their review, the state found that Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students in a small restroom in the school complex,” he said in a statement Monday. “The state also found that the students did not consent to being confined, nor were they given the opportunity to leave or contact their parents.”
If convicted, Casper faces up to six years in prison on each charge.
The Suring School District has scheduled a public meeting for Wednesday.
Pritzker seeks review of divestment in Russian interests
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked Illinois employee pension systems to review potential divestment in Russian assets after Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The Democrat wrote Monday night to the Illinois State Board of Investments, the Teachers’ Retirement System and the State Universities’ Retirement System asking them “to explore the potential of divesting state pension assets from Russian-based companies and Russian assets.”
Pritzker’s action follows similar overtures in other states to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade its neighbor last week.
“The state of Illinois stands with the people of Ukraine and nations around the world supporting peace in the country,” Pritzker wrote.
Divestment of Russian-related interests from the state’s $100 billion portfolio likely wouldn’t have the impact that economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and much of the West. But it has precedent.
State law prohibits investing in Iran, Sudan and companies that boycott Israel.
Arne Duncan will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023
CHICAGO — Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan will not be running for mayor against Lori Lightfoot in the 2023 election, he announced on Tuesday.
Duncan, 57, runs Chicago CRED, a nonprofit aimed at violence prevention. Before that, Duncan served as President Barack Obama’s secretary of education and CEO of Chicago Public Schools. He has been considering a run for months but ruled it out Tuesday, saying in a statement, “I am exactly where I need to be, doing the work I love.”
In the statement, Duncan said he will “work with anyone serious about making our city safer,” leaving open the possibility that he’ll back challengers to Lightfoot.
Lightfoot has not formally announced her reelection campaign but is widely expected to seek a second term. Her political team has recently started hiring for key positions and she has been raising money, though she has also burned through more campaign cash than she’s collected since shortly after winning office 21/2 years ago.
Lightfoot’s tenure as mayor has served as a crash course in crisis management, from the COVID-19 pandemic and destructive civil unrest to a teachers strike and skyrocketing violent crime. Her relationship with aldermen has also been rocky, dating back to her very first day as mayor.
Public safety figures to be a key campaign issue as crime has increased significantly over the past two years.
Challengers said to be weighing bids against Lightfoot include Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner, Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, South Side Alderman Roderick Sawyer, downtown Alderman Brian Hopkins and former city Building Commissioner Judy Frydland.