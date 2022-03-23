Man charged with killing woman, 3 children representing himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man charged with killing a pregnant northern Illinois woman and her three children in 2016 is representing himself in the quadruple homicide without the help of a lawyer.
Eric L. Jackson, 38, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the killings. Jackson has chosen to represent himself and has been filing court motions handwritten from jail.
First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent themselves if they want.”
But he added that if Jackson represents himself during his trial, he would not be able to claim “ineffective assistance of counsel” as a basis for any appeal because that type of appeal is waived when defendants represent themselves.
LaRue said defendants who attempt to defend themselves often end up hiring an attorney or asking for a public defender before their trial begins.
Winnebago County Public Defender Nick Zimmerman declined to comment, saying he had briefly been among the lawyers representing Jackson before he chose to represent himself.
Jackson was charged in December in the deaths of 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her children, 9-year-old V’Angelo Totty, 6-year-old Keeryn Austin and six-month-old Allya Beasley Austin.
Austin was 16 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in September 2016. Her children were killed by smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning after their rental house in Rockford was set on fire.
Mason City School Board approves new mascot for district
MASON CITY, Iowa — Less than six months after dropping the mascot “Mohawks,” the Mason City School Board has approved a student-led suggestion to adopt the district’s new mascot: the River Hawks.
The board unanimously approved the name change at a meeting Monday night.
The name was presented by members of the Mason City High School student senate after a vote of the student body saw more than 61% select River Hawks over two other contenders — the Majors and the Monarchs.
Board members and school administrators praised the students who led the effort to pick a new mascot. Board director Katie Koehler suggested that adults in the community could learn something from students about having “respectful conversations.”
The previous mascot was retired in November in an effort to rid the district of a symbol that exploited Native American tribal imagery. The Meskwaki Nation in Iowa and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of Akwesasne, N.Y., had objected to the Native-themed mascot.
Calls for such changes have grown more insistent across the country in recent years, leading schools and professional sports teams to drop offensive names and mascots that either pull from or pervert Native American culture.
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man died after being shot early Tuesday in a residential Waterloo neighborhood, police there said.
Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to an address just west of Washington Park, and officers found a 41-year-old man wounded. Police said he had been shot in the abdomen.
Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release the man’s name or announce any arrests or suspects in the case.