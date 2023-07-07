MUSCATINE, Iowa — An entry in a Fourth of July parade in Iowa has spawned confusion and outrage — one woman on horseback pulling a rope used to bind the wrists of another woman wearing Native American dress.

Commenters on Facebook and other social media sites were perplexed by the entry Tuesday in a parade in Muscatine. Some wondered whether it was a disapproving commentary on treatment of Indigenous people or an endorsement of that treatment.

The Associated Press