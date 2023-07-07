MUSCATINE, Iowa — An entry in a Fourth of July parade in Iowa has spawned confusion and outrage — one woman on horseback pulling a rope used to bind the wrists of another woman wearing Native American dress.
Commenters on Facebook and other social media sites were perplexed by the entry Tuesday in a parade in Muscatine. Some wondered whether it was a disapproving commentary on treatment of Indigenous people or an endorsement of that treatment.
Mayor Brad Bark said he spoke with the group responsible and was told that its intention was to pay homage to the Cherokee Nation and how unjustly its members were treated.
Megan Burton, the woman on the horse, told the Quad-City Times that the portrayal was on behalf of Cherokee National Treasure, a group that honors distinguished Cherokees. Burton said she and the woman who appeared to be portraying a slave are both of Native American descent.
Wisconsin officials probe death of teen from injuries at sawmill
FLORENCE, Wis. — Workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from injuries he received last week at a Wisconsin sawmill.
Michael Schuls died Saturday at a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, two days after officers responded to a call about an unresponsive teenager at Florence Hardwoods, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Teresa Chrisman said Thursday.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and has made a referral to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for possible child labor violations concerning hazardous occupations, the Labor Department’s regional director for public affairs, Scott Allen, told Wisconsin Public Radio.
In Wisconsin, minors are prohibited from working in all logging-related occupations, including jobs involving the operation of sawmills, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Wisconsin officials investigate roller coaster malfunction
CRANDON, Wis. — State officials are investigating how eight people became trapped upside down on a roller coaster — some of them for more than three hours.
The roller coaster’s cars got stuck near the top of a loop at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Crandon International Offroad Raceway. Rescue workers arrived to find eight passengers hanging upside down from their safety harnesses. Firefighters used ladder trucks to reach them, securing each one before releasing their over-the-shoulder safety bars, the Crandon Fire Department said.
It took nearly three and a half hours to get all the passengers down. One person was taken to a hospital.
According to the fire department, a ride operator said something broke down mechanically on the coaster, which had been inspected by the state.
Photographers sue over injuries during 2021 Kenosha riot
KENOSHA, Wis. — Two freelance photographers have filed a lawsuit alleging that police unlawfully shot them with rubber bullets during a protest that turned violent over police racism in Wisconsin three years ago.
Alyssa Schukar and Scott Olson filed the lawsuit in federal court in Milwaukee on July 4. According to the lawsuit, Schukar and Olson were assigned to cover protests in Kenosha in August 2020 for the New York Times and Getty Images, respectively.
Schukar and Olson were covering the protest when officers shot Schukar in the hand and Olson in the head with rubber bullets and sprayed them with chemical agents, according to the lawsuit. They allege police used excessive force in violation of their constitutional rights to free speech and due process, and they are seeking unspecified damages.
The lawsuit names Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis , and 10 unnamed sheriff deputies and police officers as defendants.
Sturgeon Bay police officer rescues cows from fire
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin police officer who ran into a burning barn and found three cows near flames says the bovines “made a beeline” for the safety of a pasture once he opened a gate holding them back.
Sturgeon Bay police officer Andrew Crabb was nearing the end of his overnight shift on the morning of June 25 when he spotted smoke coming from a barn at a farm. He stopped, dashed across a field and entered the barn, finding the cows trapped and mooing in distress.
“Once I realized what was going on inside that barn, I realized the gate didn’t get undone and those cows were not going to make it,” Crabb told Fox News Digital. “So I ran in there and got the gate and then got them out. And I didn’t have to really encourage them too much. They knew exactly what they needed to do once that gate was open.”
Crabb said the cows “made a beeline” out of the barn and joined the rest of the herd in the pasture. He said the three cows had been kept in the barn overnight because they were deemed “prone to escape.”
Police body camera video shows Crabb entering the barn, with flames near the animals. After he removes a chain from the gate, Crabb says “come on guys” and the cows quickly make their way out of the barn.
“Thankfully, everyone was safe!” Sturgeon Bay police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Crabb said an all-volunteer fire brigade was able to “save the majority” of the barn.
Illinois State Museum returns artifacts to Kenya
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum has returned nearly 40 sacred artifacts to Kenya so they can go back to their rightful owners.
Museum officials said in a statement Wednesday that they have completed transferring 37 wooden statues known as vigango to the National Museums of Kenya so they can be returned to Mijikenda communities. The statues are considered sacred and are believed to carry the spirits of deceased male Mijikenda elders.
The Illinois State Museum said the statues were removed from Mijikenda villages and sacred sites in the 1980s, acquired by art collectors and later transferred to the museum as part of its African collection. Museum staff discovered in 2006 that one of the statues had been stolen and returned it to its owner.
The Illinois State Museum’s curator of anthropology, Brooke Morgan, plans to visit Kenya this month and meet with Mijikenda elders to learn more about efforts to protect vigango statues and restore them to their communities.