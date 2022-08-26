Iowa State Fair
Buy Now

Ambassador Katherine Tai (left) talks with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack (center) and his wife Christie in front of the butter cow display during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, on Aug. 19 in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall, The Associated Press

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher-education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities.

“The idea here obviously is to enlarge the number of people that are engaged in this very important occupation and calling,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Wednesday during a call with reporters. “Why? Because we have an aging farming population. Why? Because we want to build a vibrant local and regional food system that is more resilient than the system we had as exposed by the pandemic. Why? Because we think it helps economic opportunity in rural communities and small towns.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.