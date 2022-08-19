Iowa Wind Turbines
A company accumulated about 400 old wind turbine blades near Ellsworth. They were removed starting in late 2021.

 Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch

The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation.

“In light of those circumstances that have occurred, staff will be recommending to the board that that docket be closed at this time,” Jon Tack, the IUB’s general counsel, told the three-member board this week.

