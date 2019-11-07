Agreement gives $50 million to woman who sued hospital
OAK PARK — A jury awarded $101 million to the mother of a severely brain-damaged boy who sued a Chicago-area hospital for medical malpractice, but an agreement between the parties cut the amount to $50 million.
Attorneys told a Cook County jury that medical staff at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park ignored ultrasound results that indicated the unborn baby didn’t move for six hours during labor in 2014.
Experts testified that a cesarean section would have prevented Gerald Sallis’ brain damage. The 5-year-old cannot speak, walk or sit up on his own. The hospital was accused of ignoring Tequila Sallis’ concerns that she couldn’t feel him move.
The family’s attorney, Keith Hebeisen, said both sides agreed to cap the award at $50 million. In return, Tenet Healthcare, which formerly owned the hospital, won’t appeal.
Man accused of threatening to kill judge faces felony charges
SPRINGFIELD — A central Illinois man faces felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill a judge from Illinois’ 7th Judicial Circuit.
Cody Ray Martin, 24, of Athens, is charged with one count each of threatening a public official and telephone harassment.
A complaint filed in Sangamon County Court said Martin threatened during a phone call to kill Judge Jennifer Ascher by “running her over.”
She’s one of 10 associate judges in the 7th Judicial Circuit, which includes Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Scott, Greene and Jersey counties.
The complaint said Martin made the threats because Ascher suspended the parenting time of Antoinette Louise Stubbs in a 2011 circuit court case.
Martin and Stubbs are both wanted on warrants out of Humboldt County, Calif., charging robbery and other crimes.
Man who spent 26 years in prison suing Chicago, police department
CHICAGO — A man who spent about 26 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit is suing the City of Chicago and its police department for wrongful conviction.
A Cook County judge in 2018 overturned the murder conviction of Arnold Day, who said he was beaten and choked into confessing to a 1990 murder by a notorious squad of Chicago detectives led by former police Cmdr. Jon Burge. Day walked out of prison last December after prosecutors agreed not to seek to retry him in the slaying of Jerrod Erving.
In announcing the federal lawsuit Tuesday, attorney Jon Loevy said Burge’s squad picked on people like Day who couldn’t withstand coercive interrogations and psychological intimidation.
The 46-year-old Day, who now lives in Texas, said he’s seeking “justice” and “accountability.”
A spokesman for Chicago’s law department declined to comment on the lawsuit.
CARBONDALE — A popular southern Illinois college bar, the Pinch Penny Pub, will close after nearly 50 years in Carbondale.
Owner Jimmy Karayiannis said he’s selling the property along with the Copper Dragon, a brewery. He said the sale was about “moving on” and doing something different. The last drinks will be served by the end of the year.