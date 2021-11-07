Woman shot by police released from hospital, charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman shot by a Des Moines police officer last month has been released from the hospital, and is now facing charges.
KCCI-TV reported that 35-year-old Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, of Des Moines, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts with a weapon. The TV station said Friday that after Mehle’s hospital release, she was booked into the Polk County Jail.
The shooting on Oct. 5 followed a 911 call from a man who reported that a woman had tried to stab him on the sidewalk. An officer who arrived to help reported that Mehle advanced on him while ignoring his commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.
Arrest made in killing of father driving daughter to school
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Chicago father as he drove his daughter to school on the city’s West Side.
Authorities found Avanta Ware on Friday in Wisconsin. He was being extradited back to Illinois.
Ware was wanted in the Sept. 1 slaying of Travell Miller, who was shot multiple times while stopped in traffic by a man who stepped out of another car and opened fire on him.
Relatives have said Miller bent over to protect his 7-year-old daughter who was uninjured.
An arrest warrant was issued in September, charging Ware with murder. Ware also was wanted for two counts of carjacking in Berwyn, a Chicago suburb.