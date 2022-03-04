Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts governor’s redistricting maps
MADISON, Wis. — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday adopted “least change” legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts.
The conservative-controlled court had previously said it would not make significant changes to the boundary lines that were already in place and created by Republicans in 2011. The Evers proposal it adopted keeps the Republican majorities, but it was slightly less favorable than the plans submitted by the GOP legislative majorities.
Justice Brian Hagedorn, who is often a swing vote on the court, wrote the 4-3 majority opinion. He was joined by the court’s three liberal justices, while the three conservatives dissented.
“We said we would choose maps that minimize changes from current law and evaluate maps for compliance with state and federal law,” Hagedorn wrote for the majority. “In so concluding, we rejected an approach that involved this court making significant policy decisions or weighing competing policy criteria.”
5 Iowa teens charged for roles in shootout with police
ANKENY, Iowa — Five teenagers have been charged for their roles in a reported fight over the weekend that led to a shootout with Ankeny police officers, authorities said.
Three 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old face burglary charges, while another 17-year-old faces two counts of attempted murder as well as a burglary charge.
The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.
Ankeny police have said that officers were responding to reports of a fight followed by gunshots Saturday night at Prairie Point Apartments. When officers pulled over a car suspected in the fracas, police said, two people got out, started shooting at officers and fled into a wooded area.
Officers returned fire, but no one was injured in the shootout.
Authorities make 3rd arrest in Springfield triple homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A third person has been arrested in the shooting deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a Springfield house last summer, officials said.
Larry McClain Jr., of Springfield, was arrested on Wednesday by the Springfield police and the U.S. marshals assigned to the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.
McClain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice in the August shooting deaths of Savante English, 27, and Keyera Gant, 25, both of Springfield, and Bryant K. Williams, 27, of Houston. The three were killed in a house rented by English, with authorities saying all three were shot multiple times.
McClain appeared in court on Thursday and a judge ordered that his bond remain at $5 million, according to Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.
McClain’s arrest comes just days after two residents of nearby Jacksonville — 21-year-old Kelton C. Galmore and 33-year-old Joseph W. Hembrough — were arrested in Morgan County and also charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
Illinois Supreme Court sides with judge who tossed sex conviction
QUINCY, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has declined to order a western Illinois judge to impose a sentence in a sexual assault case after he threw out the conviction at the sentencing hearing.
The court ruled Wednesday that “the double jeopardy clause prohibits further prosecution even where an acquittal is ‘based upon an egregiously erroneous foundation.’”
The Illinois Attorney General’s office filed motions with the court last month seeking to direct Adams County Judge Robert Adrian to vacate his order acquitting Drew S. Clinton.
Adrian found Clinton guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial in October, but Adrian threw out the conviction at the Jan. 3 sentencing hearing.
Aging stowaway sentenced to 3 years for trespassing at O’Hare
CHICAGO — A 70-year-old woman with a history of slipping past security at airports and sneaking onto flights was sentenced on Thursday to more than three years in prison for trespassing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in 2019.
After Marilyn Hartman pleaded guilty to felony counts of criminal trespass and escape from electronic monitoring, Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas sentenced her to 18 months for the trespassing charge and two years for the escape charge.
She must serve the sentences consecutively, the judge said. However, she was given well over two years of credit for the time she has already been in custody.
Palatine man charged in death of retired Chicago police officer
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in a January hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Chicago police officer.
Ted Plevritis, of Palatine, is charged with reckless homicide in the death of Richard Haljean. He is also charged with failure to report an accident involving a death and aggravated use of a communication device.
Plevritis was to appear Thursday for a bond hearing, and it was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Haljean, 57, was crossing a road on Jan. 20 in Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Plevritis, 62, was driving, Chicago police said.
A police accident report states that Plevritis “did not stop to render aid” to Haljean and continued driving and fled the scene.
Wisconsin school superintendent placed on leave over searches
SURING, Wis. — A superintendent of a Wisconsin school district who is accused of illegally confining six female students has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Suring Public Schools superintendent Kelly Casper was charged with false imprisonment after the students said she asked them to take off some of their clothes in a high school bathroom in searches for vaping devices Jan. 17 and 18.
At a school board meeting Wednesday night in Suring, about 50 miles north of Green Bay, that was attended by dozens of parents, students and others, many spoke in favor of removing Casper from her job as the district’s top administrator.
Jamie Barke, of Hobart, told the board that more students will be left unprotected if it didn’t take any action. Her comments were met with a standing ovation from several in the bleachers.
Prominent Wisconsin Democrat announces he won’t seek reelection
MADISON, Wis. — Former Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said Thursday he won’t seek reelection this fall.
He didn’t offer any explanation in a news release, saying he hasn’t made any decisions about his future. He has represented the Oshkosh area in the Assembly since 2006.
He made headlines in 2011 when he yelled “You’re dead!” at then-Republican Rep. Michelle Litjens in the moments after Assembly Republicans passed then-Gov. Scott Walker’s restrictions on public sector unions.
Assembly Democrats elected him as their leader in 2017. He stepped down from the post this past January. Greta Neubauer replaced him.