The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast.

Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records.

The company — which seeks to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across the entire state — sued four sets of northern Iowa landowners in August, claiming they have prevented its agents from doing the surveys.

