Woman’s body found along I-35 in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES — An investigation continues after a woman’s body was found near Interstate 35 in West Des Moines.
KCCI-TV reported that a passerby found the remains off the shoulder of the roadway just before noon Sunday. Police later identified the woman as 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell, of Oskaloosa.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Waddell may have been hit by a vehicle the night before. An investigation continues.
Police: Teen who struck cyclist was using social media
CORALVILLE — Authorities say a 16-year-old driver who fatally struck a cyclist in Coralville last month was speeding and using social media at the time of the accident.
The incident happened April 6, killing 36-year-old Andrew Pavlovec, of North Liberty. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Monday that the driver faces a charge of vehicular homicide. Iowa law prevents naming minors charged with crimes that are not forcible felonies.
Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron said the driver was “actively using a social media application,” and driving more than 20 mph above the 35 mph speed limit when she struck Pavlovec from behind.
Georgia man charged in fatal shooting in Iowa
DAVENPORT — A Georgia man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman from North Carolina who was killed inside an Iowa home.
KWQC-TV reports that 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs, of Durham, N.C., died Sunday. Police in Davenport, Iowa, were called to a disturbance at a home and found Bibbs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities arrested 31-year-old Justin L. Wright, of Atlanta. An investigation continues.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Wright and Bibbs were in Iowa. No further information was released.
Iowa man pleads guilty in death of his girlfriend
ANKENY — An Ankeny man faces sentencing in June after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.
The Des Moines Register reported that 19-year-old Donault Logan also pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to deliver.
Logan was the boyfriend of 17-year-old Mia Holmes, who was fatally shot on Aug. 3 at an extended-stay hotel where the couple lived. A police document said Logan was selling marijuana when he accidentally fired a handgun, and Holmes was struck in the chest. She and her unborn child both died.
Second man sentenced for driving car toward police building
MUSCATINE — A second man has been sentenced for trying to drive a vehicle into the public safety building in Muscatine, Iowa, in August.
KWQC-TV reported that 22-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo and his 25-year-old brother, Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, both pleaded guilty in March to several charges. Marc Castillo was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. His brother was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison.
The men were both charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal gang participation. Gilberto Castillo also admitted to a charge of operation while intoxicated.
Police reports say surveillance video shows the two aim a vehicle at a glassed area where officers were working in the pre-dawn hours. The men jumped out as the vehicle continued toward the building.
The unoccupied vehicle was derailed when it hit an in-ground flag pole and the steps. No one was hurt.
1 person dies after SUV runs into tree
DES MOINES — The driver of an SUV is dead after the vehicle slammed into a tree near a home in Des Moines.
Police said the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver, 39-year-old Trayvon Cathren, of Des Moines, was the only person in the SUV that struck a tree in the 1900 block of Mondamin Avenue. Cathren was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash scene was near a home but no one else was hurt.