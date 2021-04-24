Police: 12-year-old boy killed, another injured in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 12-year-old boy was killed and another young boy injured after they were shot from a passing vehicle as they rode their bikes on a Davenport street, police there said.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, killing 12-year-old Devell Johnson, the Quad-City Times reported. Police said Devell and three others were riding bikes on Marquette Street when a black sport utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired several shots at the group.
Devell and the other boy were found injured at the scene and were taken to a local hospital, where Devell was pronounced dead, police said.
Officers at the scene chased down and arrested an 18-year-old who had also been riding his bike with the group. Police said he was arrested on weapons counts for suspicion of illegally having a gun, but that he was not involved in the shooting of the boys.
No arrests had been reported by Friday afternoon in the boys’ shooting.
Central Illinois man sentenced to life in prison in deaths of live-in girlfriend and her daughter
URBANA, Ill. — A central Illinois man convicted of fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend and her adult daughter last year in their rural home has been sentenced to life in prison.
A Champaign County judge sentenced Jonathon Perry, 30, on Thursday in the March 2020 killing of Kimberly Coyne, 54, and her daughter, Blair Coyne, 24. They were found shot to death at the rural St. Joseph home that they had allowed the unemployed Perry to share with them.
Perry was arrested after his mother called 911 on her son after he made alarming comments to her after the shooting.
A jury convicted Perry last month on two counts of first degree murder. Because he was convicted of two murders, Judge Randy Rosenbaum was obligated to sentence Perry to life in prison.
“There is no good time provision, there is no parole, there is no early release,” said Julia Rietz, Champaign County State’s Attorney.
She noted that Perry had previous convictions for driving under the influence, burglary and residential burglary and he had passed up opportunities to get help for his substance-abuse and mental-health problems.
Blair Coyne’s uncle, Ed Coyne, said the aftermath of the killings has been tough for the entire family, but mostly for his brother.
“My brother’s had a really, really hard time. ... Blair was his only child. He still loved Kim tremendously,” Ed Coyne said.
Utility announces plans for huge solar farm in eastern Iowa
DES MOINES — An Iowa electric power provider has announced new plans for a huge solar farm in eastern Iowa.
The solar farm will be located in Linn County near Coggon and will provide 100 more megawatts of power to Central Iowa Power Cooperative members, cooperative CEO Bill Cherrier told television station KCCI.
Cherrier said the solar field will begin operations in 2022, and is projected to create 350 construction jobs at its peak.
News of the new project follows the utility’s construction of a more than 300,000-panel solar power farm south of Wapello. The 100-megawatt Wapello Solar Facility covering 800 acres in Louisa County began delivering power to the Iowa grid last month.
Cherrier said there’s a significant shift happening across the country from fossil fuel power generation to renewable-based power.
“We’re seeing wind and solar being some of the largest additions in capacity for utilities across the united states right now, so CIPCO is not going this alone,” he said. “We see a lot of the other utilities in Iowa going in the same direction.”