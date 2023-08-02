Agency rules building collapse deaths accidental
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa’s health agency has determined that the deaths of three men crushed in the collapse of a downtown Davenport building were accidental.
The finding released Monday by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declared the deaths of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien as accidental. All had suffered multiple crush injuries and “mechanical asphyxiation,” a term used to indicate that an object or body position prevented a person from breathing.
The partial collapse of the century-old, six-story brick building on May 28 near Davenport’s riverside also injured several people and displaced dozens of people. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the deadly collapse.
Questions remain about why residents were allowed to stay in the building, despite many warnings that the building was unstable. Those warnings were issued by structural engineers, masons, city inspectors and tenants over several months, according to city documents.
Several lawsuits have been filed accusing the city and building owner Andrew Wold, among others, of neglecting residents’ safety.
Wold pleaded guilty in June to a civil infraction asserting that he didn’t maintain safe conditions at the building, for which he faced $395 in fines and court fees.
Wisconsin Supreme Court flips to liberal control
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court flipped to liberal control for the first time in 15 years Tuesday with the start of the term of a new justice who made abortion rights a focus of her winning campaign.
Janet Protasiewicz started her term with a swearing-in ceremony in the state Capitol Rotunda, the type of pomp and circumstance typically reserved for governors. Protasiewicz’s win carries tremendous weight in Wisconsin, a battleground where the state Supreme Court has been the last word on some of the biggest political and policy battles of the past decade-plus.
The conservative-controlled court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state in 2020, though Biden still would have had enough electoral votes to claim the presidency. More battles over voting rules and elections are expected leading up to 2024, along with challenges to the state’s abortion ban, Republican-drawn political boundary lines and a host of other hot-button political issues.
Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, ran with backing and deep financial support from Democrats, abortion rights groups and other liberals in the officially nonpartisan race. She handily defeated her conservative opponent in April, raising expectations among liberals that the new court will soon do away with the state’s abortion ban, order new maps to be drawn and ensure a long line of Democratic success after 15 years of rulings that largely favored Republicans.
Tiffany won’t run against Baldwin for U.S. Senate
MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said Tuesday that he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the swing state a year before the primary.
Tiffany said he will run for reelection representing northern Wisconsin rather than take on Baldwin, who is seeking a third term after an 11-percentage point win in 2018. His decision not to enter the race comes just under two months after fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher also declined to run.
Officials release revised wolf management plan
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials released a revised draft wolf management plan Tuesday that recommends holding the statewide population at around 1,000 animals, a concession to conservatives looking for a hard limit.
The Department of Natural Resources adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that calls for capping the statewide population at 350 wolves. The population has roughly tripled since then, leading to occasional wolf attacks on pets, hunting dogs and livestock. Hunters and farmers have pointed to the 350-animal limit as justification for generous kill quotas, angering animal rights advocates.
The department released a draft of a new wolf management plan in November. The proposal didn’t include a hard population goal, instead recommending that advisory committees monitor local wolf populations and decide whether to reduce them, maintain them or allow them to grow.
The draft wasn’t well received by hunters, farmers and GOP legislators. State Rep. Chanz Green and state Sen. Rob Stafsholt introduced a bill in March that would require the DNR to set a statewide population goal in its new plan. The measure has yet to get a hearing.
The plan states that if the number of wolves falls below 799, wildlife officials should look to grow the statewide population, according to the plan. If the population stands at 800 to 999 wolves, the population could grow or be considered stable. If the population stands at between 1,000 and 1,199 wolves, the population would be considered stable or could be reduced. If the number of animals grows to 1,200 or more, the population should be reduced.
Daughter of NFL player died at Oshkosh air showMADISON, Wis. — Devyn Reiley, the daughter of two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie, was one of four people who died in two separate crashes related to a Wisconsin aircraft convention over the weekend, event organizers say.
Reiley, 30, was a co-founder of the Texas Warbird Museum and was flying in a World War II-era T-6 Texan, which went down in Lake Winnebago on Saturday morning. The crash also killed Zach Colliemoreno, 20, organizers said Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard reported Saturday evening that divers had recovered two bodies from the crash.
She was visiting the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture show in Oshkosh, which is one of the largest gatherings of aircraft builders and aviation enthusiasts worldwide. The convention brings more than 10,000 aircraft and 600,000 people to Wittman Regional Airport, making the airport’s control tower the busiest in the world for a week each summer.
Later Saturday, a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in midair over a runway at the convention, killing pilot Mark Peterson, 69, and passenger Thomas Volz, 72. Two other people involved in that collision were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.
Collie, an offensive lineman, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1985, winning the Super Bowl with the team in 1989 and 1990.
Pilot dies in Illinois helicopter crash
OAKDALE, Ill. — A helicopter crashed Monday afternoon in southern Illinois, killing its pilot, authorities said.
A Bell UH-1H “Huey” helicopter crashed in a field in Oakdale, Ill., around 1:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Only the pilot was on board, the FAA said.
The pilot was declared dead at the scene of the crash, Illinois State Police said.
Investigators believed the helicopter hit power lines, causing it to lose control and crash into a cornfield, police said.
Oakdale is about 45 miles southeast of St. Louis, Mo.