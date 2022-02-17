Iowa man charged with fatally running over girlfriend
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police say he ran over his girlfriend with his pickup truck during an argument, killing her.
The incident happened Tuesday night in Bettendorf, television station KWQC reported. Police arrested Logan Paul Voss, 24, of Goose Lake. He has been charged with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence and a count of first-offense OUI and was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case Wednesday. The name of the woman killed has not been released.
Man admits to inciting riots with online posts
CHICAGO — A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join massive crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 has pleaded guilty to inciting and participating in a riot.
James Massey’s guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday came less than a year after he was arrested. He faces a maximum prison sentence of five years in prison, but the Chicago Sun-Times reported that he will likely be sentenced to two years when he returns to court May 10.
The 23-year-old Massey was arrested after an investigation revealed that he posted a series of sometimes profane messages and videos on Facebook on Aug. 9, 2020, in which he urged people to take part in the widespread violence that erupted in the city that day and the next.
Massey told others that the looting would start at 12 a.m. and that they should “Bring YA TOOLS SKI MASKS AND GLOVES.”
Prosecutors say Massey said in a video posted later: “I ain’t missing out. I am ready to steal.”
Wisconsin Elections Commission retracts ballot box guidance
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to retract its guidance that allowed for multiple absentee ballot boxes and for people other than the voter to return absentee ballots, in compliance with a state Supreme Court order.
The bipartisan commission met Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after polls closed in the state’s spring primary Tuesday night.
The Supreme Court last week ruled that current guidance on drop boxes and delivering absentee ballots could remain in place only through Tuesday’s primary. It rejected the elections commission’s request to keep current guidance in place through the April 5 general election.
The elections commission voted to send all of the state’s 1,800-plus local election clerks a letter explaining to them absentee ballot drop boxes can no longer be placed outside of clerk’s offices.
UW System to end mask mandate by spring break
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System officials said Wednesday they plan to end their campus mask mandates by spring break.
UW System President Tommy Thompson announced that widespread vaccinations and waning case numbers on system campuses and across the state justify the move. Thompson said vaccines and tests will still be available on campus and students and employees can still opt to wear masks if they wish.
System officials say they plan to withdraw mandates as soon as March 1. They plan to be finished ending them no later than spring break. University of Wisconsin-Madison officials said Wednesday that they will end that campus’ mask mandate on March 12, the start of spring break.
Milwaukee’s acting mayor, former alderman advance in primary
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s acting mayor and a longtime former alderman will face off in the mayoral general election in April.
They were the two who generated the most votes in a field of seven during Tuesday’s primary.
The race contrasts Cavalier Johnson, a millennial Democrat who was first elected as a Milwaukee alderman in 2016, against Bob Donovan, a conservative who spent 20 years as an alderman representing the city’s south side.
Johnson received 42% of the vote to Donovan’s 22% according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The winner of the April 5 election will fill the remaining two years on the term left open by former Mayor Tom Barrett.
2 Iowans die in Nebraska crash
CROFTON, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been killed in a crash near Crofton in northeastern Nebraska, sheriff’s investigators said.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around noon Tuesday at a rural intersection about 4 miles east of Crofton, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Investigators said a 90-year-old Orleans, Neb., man was southbound and approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12 when he was hit by an eastbound car.
The driver of the car, William Koontz, 74, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A passenger in his car, Anita Koontz, 71, of Sioux City, was taken to a hospital in Yankton, S.D., where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said the pair were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The driver of the pickup, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.