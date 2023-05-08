MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Miami Beach nightclub, police said.
Authorities began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 a.m. at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area, Miami Beach police said in a news release.
Responding officers said they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. A man and two women were transported to a Miami trauma center, where the man died, police said. The women were expected to recover.
Police didn’t report making any arrests or identify any suspects or a motive for the shooting.
Arrest made in fatal Mississippi shooting
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — Police in Mississippi have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party.
Ocean Springs police announced the arrest in a statement Saturday evening. Police Chief Mark Dunston declined to release the suspect’s name, citing the ongoing investigation.
“Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and do not want details to taint any forthcoming information,” said Dunston, who also did not disclose what charges the suspect faces.
A celebration Friday evening erupted in gunfire at The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs,
Police said that 19-year-old Chase Harmon of Pascagoula was fatally shot. Six others were wounded.
