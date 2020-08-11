Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard, including a sword, in Scotland
LONDON — An amateur treasure-hunter has uncovered one of the most significant Bronze Age hoards ever found in Scotland, including jewelry and a 3,000-year-old sword, authorities said Monday.
Metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien said he was “shaking with happiness” when he made the discovery in June, in a field near the village of Peebles, about 22 miles south of Edinburgh.
“I thought I’ve never seen anything like this before and felt from the very beginning that this might be something spectacular and I’ve just discovered a big part of Scottish history,” he said.
Stepien and his friends contacted the Scottish government’s Treasure Trove unit and camped in the field for 22 days as archaeologists uncovered the assemblage of artifacts. These included a horse harness, buckles, rings, ornaments, a sword still in its scabbard and axle caps from a chariot.
They, and the dirt around them, are now at the National Museums Collection Center in Edinburgh.
Emily Freeman, head of the Treasure Trove Unit, said it was a ”nationally significant find.” It is only the second Bronze Age hoard ever excavated in Scotland.
“It was an amazing opportunity for us to not only recover bronze artifacts, but organic material as well,” she said. “There is still a lot of work to be done to assess the artifacts and understand why they were deposited.”
Man severs another’s hand off with macheteBERLIN — A 22-year-old is under investigation after chopping off another man’s hand with a machete at an outdoor recreation area in Germany, prosecutors said Monday.
Prosecutors in Koblenz said the suspect told authorities he had been chopping firewood in a forested area west of the city on Saturday night when he witnessed a car crash.
According to the suspect, he ran to the car still carrying the machete to see if the driver needed help and that the driver pulled out a gun from the glove box and started firing at him, prosecutors said.
In reaction, he swung the machete at the driver, severing the 21-year-old’s left hand. Minutes later, a large vehicle drove up from a nearby grilling area, and two men jumped out and punched the suspect multiple times in the face, prosecutors said the 22-year-old recounted.The suspect was treated in a hospital for injuries to the face and released after being interrogated, prosecutors said. The investigation is still underway, but prosecutors said they were considering whether he acted out of self-defense.
The man whose hand was severed was treated in a hospital and reported to be in stable condition.
Police determined that the weapon he fired was a starter pistol only capable of shooting blanks.