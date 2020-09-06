Typhoon nears islands in southern Japan
TOKYO — A powerful typhoon, the second in a week, was barreling toward the Okinawa islands in southern Japan on Saturday, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts.
Weather officials have cautioned about Typhoon Haishen for the past several days. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 112 mph early Saturday, was on course to hit Okinawa by today, and later the main southern island of Kyushu. Okinawa is home to more than half of the roughly 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan.
Report ties disappearances to Niger’s army
NIAMEY, Niger — Niger’s army is responsible for the disappearance of more than 100 people in the western part of the country late last year, a new watchdog report alleges.
The National Commission for Human Rights spent months investigating the civilians’ disappearance in Inates zone in the Tillaberi region. The group published its report late Friday. The government has received the report, but there has been no response.
Hundreds of migrants transferred to island
LAMPEDUSA ISLAND, Italy — With the help of a local fishing boat, hundreds of migrants were transferred on Saturday to a ferry from a tiny Italian island to relieve severe overcrowding during the pandemic at a residence for asylum-seekers.
After their transfer on Saturday, they must spend 14 days in precautionary quarantine on the ferry.
Defense leaders from India, China meet
NEW DELHI — The defense ministers from India and China have met in the Russian capital as the two sides try to lower tensions along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region, where a June clash killed 20 Indian soldiers.
At the meeting Friday with China’s Gen. Wei Fenghe, India’s Rajnath Singh said that “the current situation should be handled responsibly and neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas,” the Indian defense ministry said in a statement.
Fire on oil tanker under control near Sri Lanka
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The fire on a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s coast has been brought under control but is still not extinguished, the navy said Saturday.
Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and four Indian ships have been battling the fire on the MT New Diamond since Thursday.
Sudan flooding leads to state of emergency
CAIRO — Sudanese authorities declared their country a natural disaster area and imposed a three-month state of emergency across the country after rising floodwaters and heavy rainfall killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses since late July.
The U.N. humanitarian agency has warned that the situation is expected to get worse over the coming weeks.