Airstrikes hit near Turkish convoy
DAMASCUS, Syria — Airstrikes targeted a Turkish army convoy inside a rebel-held part of northwestern Syria on Monday, killing three civilians and wounding 12 others, the Turkish Defense Ministry said. Syria, however, said the Turkish convoy was carrying ammunition to rebels who have lost ground this month amid a government offensive to retake their last stronghold in the country.
The incident ratcheted up tensions in the region, currently ground zero in Syria’s long-running civil war in which Turkish, Russian, U.S. and Iranian interests are fighting.
The Turkish Defense Ministry gave no word on Turkish casualties, saying the convoy was attacked while heading to one of Turkey’s observation posts in rebel-controlled Idlib province.
Tanker sought by U.S. heading toward GreeceGIBRALTAR — An Iranian supertanker with $130 million worth of light crude oil that the U.S. suspects is tied to a sanctioned organization left Gibraltar and was heading east into the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, with its next destination reported to be Greece.The Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, set course for Kalamata, Greece, with an estimated arrival on Aug. 25, according to ship tracking service MarineTraffic. It wasn’t immediately clear why the tanker would be heading there or whether the destination could change.
The vessel left Gibraltar late Sunday after having been detained for a month in the British overseas territory for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria. Gibraltar authorities rejected attempts by the U.S. to seize the oil tanker again, arguing that EU regulations are less strict than U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Putin says explosion poses no threat
PARIS — Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is no threat from a deadly explosion at a secretive naval weapons testing range that has prompted international concern about radiation leaks.
Putin said Monday in France that experts sent to the site on the White Sea are “controlling the situation” and no “serious changes” have been reported.
But he also said that “measures are being taken to ensure that there is nothing unexpected” after the Aug. 8 incident in the Arkhangelsk region. He didn’t elaborate on those measures, or what the experts are measuring or finding.He said those helping deal with the accident will get state medals.
Russian authorities have given contradictory information about what happened. Several people were killed and injured, though the exact toll is unclear. Radiation levels briefly spiked.