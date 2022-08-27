Solomon Islands rejects U.S. boat
BANGKOK — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was recently unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands, according to reports, an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation.
The cutter Oliver Henry was taking part in Operation Island Chief monitoring fishing activities in the Pacific, which came to a close on Friday, when it sought to make a scheduled stop on Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, to refuel and re-provision, Coast Guard Lt. Kristin Kam told the Stars and Stripes newspaper.
Britain’s Royal Navy did not comment directly on reports that the HMS Spey, also taking part in Operation Island Chief, was also denied a port call in the Solomon Islands.
Australian diplomats targeted in Baghdad
BAGHDAD — A small homemade explosive detonated on Friday near Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone as an Australian diplomatic convoy made its way into the area, two security officials told The Associated Press.
No injuries were reported.
The blast happened amid efforts by the Australian diplomatic mission in Iraq to mediate between influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and an Iran-backed faction of rival Shiite parties, according to the security officials, to end one of Iraq’s worst political crises in recent years.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahaf condemned the attack, and said Iraq was committed to protecting all diplomatic missions in the country.
Philippine ferry catches fire with 82 aboard
MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew caught fire as it was approaching a port south of Manila on Friday, and at least 73 of those aboard have been rescued, including many who jumped into the water, the coast guard and survivors said.
Search and rescue efforts were continuing after nightfall for the passengers and crew of the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel which came from nearby Calapan city in Oriental Mindoro province, the coast guard said.
Video released by the coast guard showed flames and black smoke billowing from the ferry, which was near other ships more about a mile from the Batangas port’s anchorage area, coast guard officials said.
A ship helped coast guard vessels extinguish the fire, they said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Belarus: Warplanes now nuclear capable
MOSCOW — The authoritarian leader of Belarus said Friday that the country’s warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons in line with an agreement with ally Russia.
President Alexander Lukashenko said the upgrade followed his June meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered to make Belarusian combat aircraft nuclear-capable at Russian factories and to help train pilots.
Russia used the territory of Belarus as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine, and Moscow and Minsk have maintained close military ties.
Lukashenko, who has been president since 1994, warned the United States and its allies against carrying out a “provocation” against Belarus. He said “the targets have been selected” for retaliation, if his warning is not heeded.
U.S. to appoint ambassador to Arctic
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Friday it will upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that’s rapidly changing due to climate change.
The State Department said the U.S. will appoint an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic to deal with national security, environmental and development issues in the far North. The U.S. has had an Arctic coordinator for many years, but the upgraded position may bring new energy to the job.
President Joe Biden “plans to elevate the Arctic Coordinator position by appointing an Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate,” the State Department said in a statement.
Friday’s announcement did not nominate a person to take the post.
Ethiopia strike hits kindergarten in Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya — An airstrike by Ethiopia’s air force hit a kindergarten in the country’s embattled Tigray region, causing deaths and injuries on Friday, according to local broadcasters. It was the latest escalation of a conflict that has created a humanitarian crisis for millions of people.
Homes near the kindergarten also were hit, broadcaster Dimtsi Weyane reported.
Tigrayan officials called the airstrike “a heartless, sadistic” assault.
Poland, South Korea reach weapons deal
MORAG, Poland — Poland sealed a deal with South Korea on Friday to purchase $5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition as the European country steps up its defense and deterrence capabilities in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who is the defense minister, signed the contracts to confirm them and handed them to the head of South Korea’s defense acquisition program administration, Minister Eom Dong-hwan, at a military base in the northern Poland town of Morag.
“It is most important that the first tanks and cannon howitzers will be available to Poland’s army this year,” Blaszczak said during the ceremony. “We are strengthening Poland’s defenses.”
