Police in Mexico discover 6,600 pounds of fentanyl packed in coconuts

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 6,600 pounds of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora.

The Associated Press

