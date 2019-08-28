3 girls aged 4, 13, 14 shot to death
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez say a gang of gunmen shot to death a man and three girls aged 4, 13 and 14, leaving behind 123 spent bullet casings.
Prosecutors in northern Chihuahua state said Monday that the gunmen also apparently kidnapped another man from the family’s home.
The attackers fled following the killings Sunday on the outskirts of the city. The motive is still under investigation.
It was the latest in a series of children’s deaths in Mexico. Many of the children have been killed in attacks on their parents.
Gunmen in Mexico were once relatively careful about not hitting children in targeted killings of adults. That is apparently no longer the case.
Teen pleads not guilty over false rape report
PARALIMNI, Cyprus — A 19 year-old British woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Cyprus court to a public mischief charge for making what prosecutors say was a false claim that she was raped by 12 Israelis at a holiday resort on the east Mediterranean island nation.
A judge set the start of the trial for Oct. 2 and released the woman on bail, finding it “proper and fair” to free her after she had spent nearly two months in police detention.The woman surrendered her travel documents to police and must appear at a Nicosia police station three times weekly. She has also been placed on a stop list prohibiting her departure. She posted bail of 5,000 euros ($5,550) in cash, while her father who was present in the courtroom guaranteed a bond of 15,000 euros.
Her defense lawyers say investigators used “oppression” to make her retract the allegation that she was gang raped at an Ayia Napa hotel last month. Cypriot authorities strongly deny that the retraction was coerced, saying that she volunteered the statement in writing.
“The teenager’s case is that she has not lied about being raped and the oppression was used by the Cypriot police in order to get her to retract her rape allegations,’ said Michael Polak, director of the group Justice Abroad which is assisting in the woman’s legal defense. “The purported retraction is unreliable because of what happened in the police station.”
Polak said the defense team will present evidence at trial that the woman had not lied about being raped.
Five Israelis were initially freed July 25 after no evidence was found linking them to the case. The remaining seven were released three days later after police said the woman retracted the rape allegations.
Polak called the case a “test” of the Cypriot legal system’s adherence to Cypriot and European conventions and said defense lawyers would ask Cyprus Attorney General Costas Clerides to drop the case “after considering the facts.”
The British woman’s legal expenses are being funded by donations raised on an online platform.
Students rally in Kashmir against India
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — More than a thousand students rallied Tuesday in the capital of Pakistan-held Kashmir to denounce India’s downgrading of the special status of the portion of the disputed region it controls.
The demonstrators chanted “We want freedom” and denounced human rights violations in Indian-administrated Kashmir. Kashmir, which is split between two countries and claimed by both, has been the cause of two of wars between Pakistan and India since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.
The rally in Muzaffarabad came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to globally highlight the issue of Kashmir. He will address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 27 to highlight what he calls “Indian atrocities” in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military accused Indian troops of firing across the Line of Control in the Kashmir region Tuesday, killing two civilians and wounding three others.
In a statement, it said the dead included a 45-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl.
The Indian fire also burnt three homes in the village of Nekrun near the frontier on Pakistani side of Kashmir, it said.
Pakistan and India often exchange fire in the Himalayan region, but tensions have increased since Aug. 5 when New Delhi changed the status of Indian-administered Kashmir, stripping it of its constitutional autonomy.
The army did not say whether it returned fire and there was no immediate comment from India.
Tuesday’s rally and civilian killings came hours after authorities said Pakistani troops were still on maximum alert in Kashmir
Baby born to brain-dead mother
PRAGUE — A Czech clinic says a baby girl has been born to a brain-dead woman kept on life support for nearly three months to allow her pregnancy to go ahead.
The University Hospital in the second-largest Czech city of Brno said Tuesday the 4.6-pound baby was born by cesarean section when the mother was 34 weeks pregnant.The hospital statement did not provide details on the baby’s health, but Czech public television said the girl — born earlier this month — is now with her father.
The 27-year-old mother was declared brain-dead in early June after suffering a brain hemorrhage a few weeks into her pregnancy.
At the time, the hospital said doctors would keep the mother alive on mechanical support until the baby was developed enough to be delivered.
First Chinese bishop consecrated
VATICAN CITY — A Chinese Catholic bishop has been consecrated with Pope Francis’ approval, in the first such ordination since the Vatican and China signed a landmark deal last year over naming bishops.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed Tuesday that Monsignor Antonio Yao Shun had received a papal mandate. He was therefore legitimately consecrated bishop of Jining, in Inner Mongolia, at a ceremony Monday.It was the first bishop ordination since the Vatican and Beijing signed an agreement Sept. 22 over bishop nominations. The Vatican hoped the deal would end decades of estrangement, unify China’s Catholics and bring all Chinese bishops into full communion with the Holy See.
Details haven’t been released, but Francis says it involves a process of dialogue, including to nominate candidates, but that he has the final say.