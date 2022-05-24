South Asia’s intense heat wave a ‘sign of things to come’
NEW DELHI — The devastating heat wave which has baked India and Pakistan in recent months was made more likely due to climate change, according to a study by an international group of scientists on Monday. This, they say, is a glimpse of what the future holds for the region.
The World Weather Attribution group analyzed historical weather data and suggested that early, long heat waves that impact a massive geographical area are rare, once-a-century events. But the current level of global warming, stemming from human-caused climate change, has made those heat waves 30 times more likely.
If global heating increases to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit more than pre-industrial levels, then heat waves like this could occur twice in a century and up to once every five years, said Arpita Mondal, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, who was part of the study.
“This is a sign of things to come,” Mondal said.
The results are conservative: An analysis published last week by the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office said the heat wave was probably made 100 times more likely by climate change, with such scorching temperatures likely to reoccur every three years.
The World Weather Attribution analysis is different as it is trying to calculate how specific aspects of the heat wave, such as the length and the region impacted, were made more likely by global warming. “The real result is probably somewhere between ours and the (U.K.) Met Office result for how much climate change increased this event,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the Imperial College of London, who was also a part of the study.
Bolivian student, 52, jailed in probe of pay from government
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Max Mendoza has been a remarkably persistent student — and a profitable one: He’s been enrolled at a public university in Bolivia for 32 years but never graduated, much of it while being paid a government salary to serve as a student leader.
On Monday, though, he was detained and sent to jail after a judge ordered a six-month investigation into allegations his tenure as a state-paid student leader constituted a crime.
Mendoza, now 52, has unsuccessfully tackled a series of majors — industrial engineering, agronomy and law among them — since entering a university in 1990. But he has held a series of student leadership posts and since 2018, he has been president of the University Confederation of Bolivia, the country’s top student representative, earning $3,000 a month — 10 times the national minimum wage.
Prosecutors say he used the closure of schools for the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to extend his position.
U.K.’s Boris Johnson awaits judgment of ‘partygate’ report
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shadowed by career-threatening scandal for months — but so far he has escaped unscathed.
This week he faces one more threat to his political future: a comprehensive report into coronavirus lockdown-breaching parties in government offices that is expected to be published within days.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is due to release her findings on “partygate,” the scandal over more than a dozen gatherings in Johnson’s No. 10 Downing St. residence and nearby buildings that took place when coronavirus restrictions barred people in Britain from mixing with others.
A hint of what the report might contain came Monday when broadcaster ITV published four photographs showing Johnson raising a glass in front of a group of people, with snacks and several wine bottles on a table in front of him. ITV said the pictures were taken at a leaving party for Johnson’s communications chief in November 2020, when England was under the second of three periods of national lockdown.
When allegations of Downing Street parties emerged a few weeks later, Johnson told lawmakers “there was no party” and no rules were broken.
Critics, some of them inside Johnson’s Conservative Party, said the photos proved Johnson had lied to Parliament — traditionally a resigning matter.
Turkey’s Erdogan threatens new incursion into Syria
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Monday to launch a new military operation in Syria to secure Turkey’s southern border.
Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the aim of the operation would be resume Turkish efforts to create a 20-mile safe zone along its border with Syria.
“We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30-km deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan did not provide further details but said the operation would begin after Turkey’s military, intelligence and security forces complete their preparations.
