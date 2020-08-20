Portland protesters set fire to county government building
PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.
The fire at the Multnomah Building damaged the county government’s office of community involvement, where Oregon’s first gay marriage took place and where protective gear has been distributed to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.
“This is the heart of our County, where people in our community come to get married, get their passports, and celebrate their cultural traditions and diversity,” she said in a statement.
Demonstrations in which fires have been set, objects have been thrown and police have fired “crowd control munitions” have gripped Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
U.N.: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off Libya
CAIRO — A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, the U.N. said Wednesday.
The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatalities in a single shipwreck off the coast of the North African country this year, happened Monday when the engine exploded, U.N. officials said. The boat, carrying at least 82 migrants, then capsized.
Thirty-seven survivors, mainly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana, were rescued by local fishermen and later detained by Libyan officials onshore, according to a joint statement by the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. refugee agency.
The survivors reported 45 people, including five children, had drowned off the coast of the western town of Zuwara, the statement said.
Ex-soldier sentenced in online bomb plot
TOPEKA, Kan. — An ex-soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist and linked to a neo-Nazi group was sentenced Wednesday to 21/2 years in federal prison for distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.
A federal judge rejected a request from Jarrett William Smith’s attorney for a lenient sentence of 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised probation. Federal law called for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, but sentencing guidelines said the presumed punishment for a first-time offender like Smith was 21/2 years to a little over three years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree also ordered the three years of supervised probation for Smith after his release from prison. The judge said he was surprised that federal sentencing guidelines called for such a “low” prison sentence for “troubling and serious” criminal behavior, adding that Smith wanted to start a race war and shared on social media “multistep plans to create chaos.” Crabtree
“His planned actions, if executed, would have endangered countless members of the public,” Crabtree said from the bench.