News in your town

World news in brief

Texts: U.S. census manager told counters to use fake answers

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

National news in brief

New York City's first Black mayor, David Dinkins, dies at 93

Bruce Boynton, who inspired 1961 Freedom Rides, dies at 83

With Ethiopia on brink of escalation, diplomacy in doubt

EU, other donors step up with funds to help Afghanistan

Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the U.S. crisis right away

Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

Texts: U.S. census manager told counters to use fake answers

Keep the mask: A vaccine won't end the U.S. crisis right away

Biden certified as winner of Pennsylvania presidential vote