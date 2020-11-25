2 New York City police officers wounded; suspected shooter killed
NEW YORK — Two New York City police officers shot and killed an off-duty college security officer on Tuesday after he opened fire and wounded them as they responded to a domestic violence call at his home, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
Rondell Goppy, 41, walked into his Queens home and started shooting around 12:45 p.m., just minutes after the officers arrived there with a woman who had gone to their police station to report an assault, Shea said.
Officer Christopher Wells, 36, was shot in the leg and needed surgery to repair a fractured femur. Officer Joseph Murphy, 33, was wounded in the hand and also required surgery for his injuries.
Both officers were awake and stable, Shea said.
Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower
SAN ANTONIO — A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge for plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group, federal authorities said Tuesday.
Kristopher Sean Matthews, 34, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to IS in a hearing before a U.S. magistrate judge in San Antonio.
Matthews acknowledged that since May 2019, he had conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, Texas, to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS, and to radicalize and recruit other individuals to support the Islamic militant organization. A grand jury indicted Molina and Matthews on Oct. 14.
Prosecutors blast California’s system for paying jobless benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s system for paying unemployment benefits is so dysfunctional that the state approved more than $140 million for at least 20,000 prisoners, local and federal prosecutors said Tuesday, detailing a scheme that resulted in claims filed in the names of well-known convicted murderers like Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner.
From March to August, more than 35,000 inmates were named in claims filed with the California Employment Development Department, with more than 20,000 being paid, according to Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. At least 158 claims were filed for 133 death-row inmates, resulting in more than $420,000 in benefits paid.
“It involves rapists and child molesters, human traffickers and other violent criminals in our state prisons,” Schubert said.
Prosecutors said they learned of the scheme from listening in on recorded prison phone calls, where inmates would talk about how easy it was for everyone to get paid. They said the scheme always involved someone on the outside — usually friends or family members of the inmates, who would then receive the benefits.
Bond denied for Nebraska suspect
PAPILLION, Neb. — A 23-year-old man charged with fatally shooting two employees at a Nebraska fast food restaurant and wounding two others was denied bond Tuesday at his first court appearance.
Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges in Saturday’s attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.
CEO of Sanford Health replaced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest was replaced Tuesday, less than a week after telling employees that he had recovered from COVID-19 and was not wearing a mask around the office.
Sanford Health said in a release that it has “mutually agreed to part ways” with longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, who took over in 1996 and helped expand the organization from a community hospital into what is billed as the largest rural nonprofit health system in the country.
Machine recount starts in Georgia
ATLANTA — County election workers across Georgia on Tuesday began a machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state, just days after completing a hand tally that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s lead.
The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%. Under state law, the losing candidate can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5%. Trump’s campaign on Saturday formally requested the recount.
Counties were allowed to begin the machine recount at 9 a.m. Tuesday and they have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 2 to wrap it up.
Officers kill teen in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officers fatally shot a 15-year-old boy who had tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint, police said.
Five officers opened fire on Stavian Rodriguez after he crawled out a drive-thru window of the store Monday night with a gun in his hand, according to Sgt. Gary Knight. He said a sixth officer on the scene fired a non-lethal round.