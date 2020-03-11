Turkish official calls for ‘sincere’ steps by EU on migrants
ANKARA, Turkey — The European Union should stop “stringing Turkey along” over helping out with the millions of migrants on its territory, the country’s foreign minister said Tuesday, a day after the two sides agreed to review a 4-year-old deal aimed at stemming refugee flows to Europe.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the EU must take “sincere” steps to help Turkey manage the flow of migrants, including finding ways to ensure Syrian refugees can return home.
The minister spoke a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with top EU officials in Brussels, with both sides agreeing to review their 2016 deal on migrants.
Tear gas fired at Venezuela marchers
CARACAS, Venezuela — Security forces fired tear gas Tuesday to repel an anti-government march led by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is struggling to reignite street protests to capitalize on mounting international pressure against embattled socialist Nicolás Maduro
The opposition supporters, who numbered several hundred, assembled in a leafy, anti-government neighborhood of Caracas with the goal of taking back the National Assembly, which was taken over two months ago by a splinter faction of the opposition that claimed leadership of the legislature with the support of the ruling socialist party.
U.N.: Conditions improved in Thailand
BANGKOK — A report issued Tuesday by the U.N.’s International Labor Organization credits Thailand with improving working conditions in the fishing and seafood processing industry, but says that serious abuses including forced labor remain.
The report is a follow-up to one published in 2018, and compares the workers situations from earlier surveys to one conducted last year.
Thailand’s seafood sector accounts for billions of dollars in export earnings annually and employ more than 350,000 workers.
Security Council backs peace deal
UNITED NATIONS — The United States won unanimous U.N. Security Council backing Tuesday for the ambitious peace deal it signed with the Taliban aimed at ending the long war in Afghanistan and bringing U.S. troops home.
The U.S.-sponsored resolution “welcomes the significant steps towards ending the war and opening the door to intra-Afghan negotiations” enabled by the U.S.-Taliban joint declaration signed Feb. 29.
The resolution also “welcomes the intention of all Afghan parties to pursue the successful negotiation of an inclusive political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire.”