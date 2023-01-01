Brazil Lula Inauguration
Supporters of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather to attend his inauguration along the central avenue in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

 Photo by: Gustavo Moreno, Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in Sunday in the capital, Brasilia, and assume office for the third time, marking the culmination of a political comeback sure to thrill supporters and enrage opponents in a fiercely polarized nation.

Early Sunday afternoon, the party was already on. People wearing the red of Lula's Workers' Party flooded into the main esplanade to hear live music and await the start of official events. They chanted Lula's name and belted out the lyrics of a song that informs outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro it is time for him to leave.

