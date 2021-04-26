6 killed, 10 others hurt in Georgia crash
SUWANEE, Ga. — Police in Georgia say a van carrying 16 people crashed onto its side and was engulfed in flames on an interstate, killing at least six people and injuring 10.
Police said six people died at the scene and 10 were taken to hospitals around the metro Atlanta area.
Passers-by stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle Saturday evening along I-85 near the I-985 split, Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michele Pihera said.
One bystander suffered a minor injury but declined to be transported, police said. The occupants were members of a sober-living group.
Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.
Moderate Democrat wins House seat
BATON ROUGE, La. — Democrat Troy Carter won Saturday’s special election for Louisiana’s vacant U.S. House seat, defeating his state Senate colleague and ending an acrimonious, intraparty clash that divided politicians across New Orleans.
Carter easily defeated Karen Carter Peterson in the race for Louisiana’s only Democrat-held seat in Congress, in a race seen as handing a victory to the more moderate side of the party after Peterson planted herself firmly in the progressive camp. Carter dismissed those comparisons, noting he also had progressive support.
Carter had the backing of the seat’s predecessor, Cedric Richmond, who is now working as a special adviser to President Joe Biden.
4 die in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas
DANVILLE, Ark. — Four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas, officials said Sunday.
The single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Okla., airport on Friday for Williston in northern Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock at about 5 p.m. Friday, when nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash.
Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey said a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11 a.m. Saturday. He said there were no survivors.
Officers kill man who drove into police car
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police were investigating Sunday after officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor who drove his car into a police cruiser on a busy Hollywood thoroughfare.
The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene on Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened after officers responding to a call were cut off by a car in front of their vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.
The driver hit his brakes and then backed into the police cruiser, Aguilar said. The man then exited his car wearing body armor and holding his right hand behind his back.
The officers were wearing body cameras and the shooting was captured on video, Officer Mike Lopez said Sunday.