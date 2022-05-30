1 killed, 7 others injured in Oklahoma shooting
TAFT, Okla. — Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.
An arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in to the Muskogee County sheriff’s office Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. OSBI said that those shot at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9 to 56.
A 39-year-old woman was killed, OSBI said. The injuries of those wounded were considered non-life-threatening.
Exchange of gunfire wounds 6 people
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.
At least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night, police spokesperson Jeremy Eames said Sunday in a news release. The statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.
Pelosi to Brown grads: ‘Hold on to your hope’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked Brown University graduates Sunday to “hold on to your hope,” even when faced with the current darkness in the world.
“Amid the darkness, it would be easy to descend into apathy or despair. But we can’t. We can’t,” Pelosi said at the Ivy League school in Providence.
The California Democrat referenced the “senseless” shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. — as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights, the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, and voter suppression.
“You’re graduating into a vastly different world,” she said, and commended students for their bravery and resilience.
“Hope remains democracy’s most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred,” she said.
Meanwhile, Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday.
Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff’s office online booking report.
Death toll up to 5 in Georgia boat crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Searchers recovered the bodies of three missing boaters Sunday after two vessels collided on a Georgia river, bringing the crash’s death toll to five people. One of the surviving boaters was charged with boating under the influence.
Two people were found dead shortly after the Saturday collision on the Wilmington River near Savannah, authorities said. The bodies of the three missing people were recovered Sunday morning, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Cindy Miller said.
