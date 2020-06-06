9 firefighters injured when ship explodes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nine firefighters responding to a fire aboard a ship in Florida have been hospitalized after the ship exploded, injuring eight and sending one to a hospital for heat exhaustion, authorities said.
The explosion occurred nearly three hours after firefighters first responded to a ship at Blount Island after reports of a fire on Thursday afternoon, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted. The ship, a Norwegian vessel called Hoegh Xiamen was carrying old and used cars and had been scheduled to leave Jacksonville.
Of the nine firefighters hospitalized, four were treated for burns, one was taken into surgery for injuries Thursday night and another firefighter has been in intensive care, news outlets reported. All firefighters were stable, Powers said.
3 Chinese sentenced for Navy base photos
KEY WEST, Fla. — Three Chinese nationals have been sentenced to prison for illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base.
Lyuyou Liao, 27, was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to illegally entering NAS Key West on Dec. 26 and taking photographs and video footage of property on the Truman Annex of the station, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the South District of Florida and the FBI announced in a news release.
Two others, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, were sentenced to 12 months and nine months in prison, respectively, for entering the naval air station in Key West on Jan. 4 and taking photographs of military and naval infrastructure. All three were ordered to serve one year of probation.
Deputies find 7 dead inside Alabama home
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. — Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama found seven people dead inside a home that had been set afire early Friday, authorities said.
Morgan County deputies put out the fire before firefighters arrived and found three women and four men shot dead inside.
Mike Swafford, a spokesman with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said the blaze was near the bodies and may have been set in an attempt to destroy evidence. Swafford said authorities are looking into the possibility of the killings being drug-related.
Trump opens conservation area to fishing
BANGOR, Maine — President Donald Trump rolled back protections Friday at a marine conservation area off the New England coast, signing an order to allow commercial fishing in a stretch of water environmentalists say is critical for endangered right whales and other fragile marine life.
The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the New England coast, created by former President Barack Obama, was the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean, and one of just five marine monuments nationwide.
The conservation area comprises 5,000 square miles east of Cape Cod, which contains vulnerable species of marine life, such as fragile deep sea corals and endangered right whales, which number only about 400. The whales are susceptible to ship strikes and entanglements in fishing gear.
It’s also a place fishermen have long harvested lobsters and crabs, and its creation drew the ire of commercial fishing groups.