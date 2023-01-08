Police investigating deaths of 5 as murder/suicide in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police found two adults and three youth dead in a home in High Point on Saturday morning after responding to reports of people screaming for help.
Police were investigating the deaths as a murder/suicide, according to a High Point Police Department news release.
The ages of the children or juveniles had not immediately been made public.
Police said no threat to the community exists.
Police did not immediately release the names of those found dead and said they continue to investigate the killings.
Man killed, 2 others hurt in shooting near Hollywood Walk of Fame
LOS ANGELES — A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said.
KTLA-TV reported that a gunman opened fire as the men left a building at 1:20 am. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, Los Angeles police said.
The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.
New Jersey woman linked to bogus feel-good story sentenced to prison
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges.
Burlington County prosecutors said Katelyn McClure, 32, wasn’t present in the Mount Holly courtroom Friday because she is serving a one-year federal term in the case. Her state prison term will run concurrently and the former transportation department worker will be barred from ever working again as a New Jersey public employee.
Prosecutors said McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, came up with the good Samaritan story in November 2017, claiming that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given his last $20 to McClure when her car ran out of gas on an interstate exit ramp in Philadelphia.
The three conducted newspaper and television interviews and solicited donations, ostensibly to help Bobbitt, through a GoFundMe campaign they named “Paying It Forward,” prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the campaign raised more than $400,000 from about 14,000 donors in about a month and at the time was the largest fraud perpetrated through the crowdfunding platform.
Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing the two of not giving him the money.
D’Amico, 43, pleaded guilty in December 2019 and was sentenced to five years in state prison, a term also running concurrently with an earlier federal term. He and McClure have both been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe. Bobbitt was sentenced to probationary federal and state terms.
Former defense analyst convicted of spying for Cuba freed from prison
FORT WORTH, Texas — A former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ana Belen Montes, 65, was released Friday, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said Saturday.
Montes, an analyst for the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, was arrested in September 2001 and charged with spying for Cuba. Montes pleaded guilty in 2002 to conspiring to commit espionage as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Small plane clips SUV on highway while making emergency landing
LAS VEGAS — A small plane clipped an SUV as it made an emergency landing Saturday on a highway north of Las Vegas, sending three people to a hospital as a precaution.
Nevada State Police said the two-seater plane was having mechanical issues and had to land on U.S. 95. The agency posted photographs on Twitter showing the SUV’s windshield after it shattered from hitting the plane’s wing as the aircraft was sitting on the left shoulder of the highway.
Authorities said the injures were not life-threatening.
