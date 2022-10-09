Quadruple homicide in Texas investigated
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were investigating a quadruple homicide on the city’s south side in which four people were shot inside a car.
In a statement early Saturday, police said three people died at the scene Friday night. The fourth was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating the case as a possible robbery involving drugs.
No arrests had been announced. No names or ages of the victims had been released.
Convicted swindler given house arrest
NEW YORK — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said.
Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed her release. Sorokin, 31, is fighting deportation to Germany.
She was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers to finance her deluxe lifestyle.
Indiana man gets 65 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for abusing his 12-year-old son and starving the boy to death.
Monroe Circuit Judge Christine Talley Haseman said Friday that nothing could justify the physical abuse and withholding of food and water that Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. inflicted on his young child.
Before issuing her decision, Haseman detailed the brutal treatment that Eduardo Posso endured and showed photographs of the boy taken just a few years apart.
By the time of his death in 2019, Eduardo was the size of a typical 4-year-old and had been punched, slapped, kicked, shocked with a dog collar and chained up by his father and stepmother, Haseman said.
Posso’s behavior was “incomprehensible, heinous and cruel,” she said.
Posso pleaded guilty to murder in June and prosecutors agreed not to seek life in prison without parole, along with dismissing charges of neglect, criminal confinement and battery.
Serial rapist set to be released from prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence.
Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault.
1 killed, 3 others hurt in California shooting
BERKELEY, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were wounded in an early-morning shooting Saturday near the UC Berkeley campus, authorities said.
The shooting occurred after a fight broke out about 1:06 a.m. in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Berkeley Police Department.
Four people were injured and taken to hospitals. UC Berkeley police said in a statement around 10:30 a.m. that one of the shooting victims had died.
None of the victims were UC Berkeley students, authorities said.
Authorities did not announce any arrests or release any suspect information.
OAS head says he will comply with probe
MIAMI — The head of the Organization of American States says he won’t interfere in an internal ethics probe into claims he had a romance with a staffer, and he insists he took no action to favor the younger woman allegedly involved.
Luis Almagro, 59, made the comments late Friday from the capital of Peru at the conclusion of the OAS’s annual meeting.
