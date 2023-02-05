SAN FRANCISCO — Police have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue.
The man was arrested Friday evening in the Richmond District on suspicion of disturbing a religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service, police said in a statement.
Recommended for you
Dmitri Mishin, 51, of San Francisco, was booked into jail shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday and was being held without bail, according to a San Francisco Sheriff’s Office website.
Harvard theatrical group honors Coolidge
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — “The White Lotus” actress Jennifer Coolidge was being celebrated Saturday as the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.
As the oldest theatrical organization in the nation and one of the oldest in the world, since 1951, Hasty Pudding Theatricals has bestowed this award annually on women “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”
On Thursday, award-winning actor and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk was honored as the 2023 Man of the Year.
Search for California mountain lion called off
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. But efforts to track down and capture the lion were hampered because investigators have been denied access to private property near the attack site.
The boy survived the attack and was treated at a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.