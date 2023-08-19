Pandemic Aid Governments

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, March 11, 2021, in Washington. Federal officials estimate that local governments now have spending plans in place for most of the money they received under a prominent pandemic relief law. In some cases, it's hard to know exactly how the money is being used, because some governments haven't supplied details about their projects. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Associated Press

Joplin officials say they have big plans for $13.8 million of pandemic relief funds the tornado-ravaged southwestern Missouri city received under a two-year-old federal law. Yet the latest federal records show none of the money has been spent — or even budgeted.

In fact, about 6,300 cities and counties — nearly 1 in 4 nationwide — reported no expenditures as of this spring, according to an Associated Press analysis of data released by the U.S. Treasury Department. About 5,100 of those listed no projects — either planned or underway.

