Detectives: DNA solves 1985 slaying of dementia victim
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A DNA test has led to the arrest of a suspect in the April 1985 slaying, rape and kidnapping of a 78-year-old woman who had dementia and had wandered from her home.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it had arrested Richard C. Lange, 61, on first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual assault charges.
The office did not release the victim’s name, but 1985 news stories identify her as Mildred Matheny, who was found unconscious, nude and beaten along a remote dirt road, about 25 miles from where she had disappeared seven hours earlier. She died 11 days later.
State and county records show Lange has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions in 1983 and 1993 for aggravated assault, receiving probation each time. He also was convicted of weapons charges in 2006 and 2012, receiving short jail sentences.
In its press release, the sheriff’s office says its homicide cold case unit submitted DNA from the killing to the state database last month and Lange came up as a match. In 1985, Lange was 25 and living in Palm Beach County, records show.
Detectives received a warrant to obtain saliva from Lange, who was tested Thursday at his Boynton Beach home, about 10 miles from where Matheny was abducted. His DNA again matched the sample and he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said. He denied any connection to the killing. A judge Friday ordered him held without bond.
Matheny was a widow who suffered from dementia, likely Alzheimer’s disease, according to a 1985 story in the Palm Beach Post. She had recently moved from Arkansas to live with her sister in Lake Worth, Fla., and was not allowed outside alone because of fears she would wander away.
But because of some family confusion, Matheny got outside on the afternoon of April 27, 1985. Neighbors had seen her walking down the street in her pajamas, which were found near her when she was discovered by a passerby hours later in Jupiter, Fla.
A sheriff’s office video released last year seeking information about the slaying said Matheny may have gotten into a car with a young man outside a fast-food restaurant. Witnesses told investigators the man told them he was her neighbor and would drive her home.
“It’s pretty bad when a grandmother goes outside for a walk and winds up knocked out on some dirt road,” Lake Worth police Lt. Marty Kerner said in 1985.
Rep. Clyburn fined $5,000 over screening
WASHINGTON — The No. 3 House Democratic leader, Rep. Jim Clyburn, has been fined $5,000 after Capitol Police reported he avoided being screened before entering the House chamber, the House Ethics Committee said Friday.
The South Carolina congressman, 80, is serving his 15th term in the House. He has appealed the fine, the committee said in a statement.
Clyburn is the first Democrat to be fined under security screening rules the House imposed this year after the violent Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Three Republicans have been fined, most recently Kentucky Rep. Harold Rogers, who is 83 and has also appealed.Clyburn entered the chamber Tuesday and “deliberately avoided being screened by refusing to submit to screening,” according to a Capitol Police memorandum released by the ethics panel. A handwritten report said Clyburn “walked around” a metal detector.
The new rule has been a partisan flashpoint, underscoring tensions and distrust between the two parties since the attack. Some Republicans have reacted hostilely to the new requirement, asserting it infringes on their privacy. Democrats have been receptive, with some voicing concerns that some GOP lawmakers might be dangerous.
Lawmakers are allowed to carry firearms in much of the Capitol and its grounds, but not into the House chamber. The public is not allowed to carry weapons in or around the Capitol.
A Clyburn spokesperson confirmed that the lawmaker was appealing the fine but declined to comment further.
The fines are deducted from members’ salaries.