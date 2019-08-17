This May 22, 2018, file photo, shows a voter access card inserted in a reader during voting in the Georgia primary in Kennesaw, Ga. A federal judge has ordered Georgia to stop using its outdated voting machines after 2019. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, issued the order after voting integrity advocates and individual voters asked her to order the state to immediately switch to hand-marked paper ballots.