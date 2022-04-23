Authorities: Suspect shot after showing hostage on Facebook
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — A man who streamed himself on social media taking a woman hostage and firing on officers has been arrested after he was shot by law enforcement, authorities said.
Nathaniel Robert Meade, 42, was struck by several bullets during the six-hour ordeal that ended early Thursday and was treated and released from the hospital, investigators said.
The hostage and the officers were not hurt, authorities said.
Officers were first called after Meade came to a family member’s house in Aiken County with the woman he was holding hostage. Meade was gone by the time they arrived, but he then started broadcasting what he was doing on Facebook Live, Aiken County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah told news outlets.
Officers searched for Meade for hours as he showed up at other locations and occasionally streamed video of himself on Facebook, investigators said.
They found Meade and his hostage at a car dealership around 10 p.m. Thursday and after a brief standoff, Meade fired at officers and they also fired, Abdullah said.
The hostage was able to get away unharmed, but authorities could not get Meade into custody until about three hours later when he turned himself in, Abdullah said.
Police: Florida woman threatened to bomb hungry son’s school
COCOA, Fla. — A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son’s high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.
The threat was left Feb. 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.
She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school’s caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said.
Staff members at the school listened to the message the next morning and contacted Cocoa police.
Crisis counselor accused of sending explicit photos to caller
TAMPA, Fla. — A crisis hotline counselor in Florida sent obscene material to a teenager who called asking for help, sheriff’s officials said.
The teen called the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s 211 hotline around 9:30 p.m. on March 28. She left her contact information so an intervention specialist could return the call, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
A man called back and introduced himself as a counselor at the center named “William,” and they spoke for about an hour on a recorded line, the release said. He soon called again, from a restricted phone number, telling the girl he was just checking on her, the release said.
During additional phone calls, he got the girl’s Instagram username, and followed her. He began sending direct messages to her, including explicit videos and photos, the sheriff’s office said. He then asked her to send naked photos of herself. She refused and reported the incident to a school resource deputy the next day.
Investigators discovered that the man who called himself William had actually begun working at the center about two months earlier under his real name. His cellphone was searched after a subpoena was issued and investigators confirmed the teen’s account of the phone calls, the release said.
Police: At least 4 shot in D.C. neighborhood
WASHINGTON — Police and federal agents swarmed into a northwest Washington neighborhood on Friday after at least four people were shot in a flurry of gunfire. City officials warned people to stay inside because of an “active threat” as dozens of officers in tactical gear searched for the suspect.
The law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington shortly before 3:30 p.m. The gunfire rocked the normally quiet neighborhood that’s home to several schools and colleges and dozens of embassies.
Hours later, the Metropolitan Police Department said investigators were seeking to question a 23-year-old man from Virginia they identified as a person of interest. The man was “linked to social media postings” that emerged as part of the investigation, Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said.