Storm could hit parts of Alabama, Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Fred regained its tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday just hours before Grace was demoted to a tropical depression.
Fred was forecast to move across the Gulf before reaching the coast tonight or Tuesday morning, forecasters said. They said people from Alabama to the central Florida Panhandle should monitor the system’s progress.
A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in the next 24 hours. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre. A storm surge warning has been issued for part of Florida’s Big Bend area. That’s the spot on the Gulf Coast where the Florida peninsula turns west into the Panhandle.
Election officials face variety of challenges
DES MOINES — States’ election officials say they are confronting a myriad of challenges heading into the 2022 midterm elections, from threats of foreign interference and ransomware to changes of election laws and concerns of physical safety — all while still dealing with a wave of misinformation and disinformation surrounding last year’s presidential election.
The nation’s secretaries of state have been meeting with the goal of building relationships across states, sharing best practices and hearing from experts. The long list of challenges, outlined in various panel discussions over their association’s four-day conference, might seem daunting but election officials said preparations have already begun.
“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican. “For us to be able to get together and talk with one another, compare notes, even commiserate on a human level a little bit about some of the drama over the last year and a half is a good experience. It’s a useful thing, and we learn a lot from each other.”
LOS ANGELES — A man who was stabbed when a Los Angeles protest against vaccine mandates turned violent has been released from the hospital, police said Sunday.
The man was stabbed and a news reporter was kicked after a fight broke out Saturday between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counterprotesters in front of LA City Hall. The identity of the man with the stab wound was not released.
Survey: Gas prices up
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 3 cents over the past three weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices could stop climbing now that crude oil costs have started to fall.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.50 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, La., at $2.74 per gallon.