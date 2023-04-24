9 teens wounded in party shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Nine teenagers were found shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said in a statement.
Just after 12:01 a.m., deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Jasper County officials, the injuries are expected to be non-life threatening. About 250 people are estimated to have been present at the time of the shooting.
‘Super Mario Bros.’ tops box office again
NEW YORK — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared $1 billion after just 18 days in theaters.
The weekend’s top new release, the horror reboot “Evil Dead Rise” debuted solidly, launching with $23.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. But that was no match for Universal Pictures’ “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which grossed $58.2 million in its third weekend.
McCarthy: House will pass debt-ceiling plan
WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the House will pass his $1.5 trillion debt-ceiling-increase plan this week, but he dodged when asked if he has already secured the 218 Republican votes he needs.
“We will hold a vote this week and we will pass it,” McCarthy said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”
Asked if he has the votes, McCarthy noted he has a “very small majority” margin where just five defectors can sink a bill.
Dead, mutilated cows spark investigation
AUSTIN, Texas — Six mutilated cows were found dead on different properties along a Texas highway spanning three counties, authorities announced this week.
While investigating the death of a 6-year-old cow, five other similar occurrences were reported along the area near College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Similar mutilations have been reported around the U.S. and efforts to coordinate between agencies were underway, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.
Plane returns safely after engine fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the airliner returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.
American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.
The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.
